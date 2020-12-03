Nonsurgical Microdermabrasion is the latest technological innovation for flawless skin. Various medical aesthetic spas are available in most major North American cities. Do not hesitate to contact one today for more information.

Microdermabrasion Defined

Microdermabrasion is a non-surgical, minimally invasive procedure that renews overall skin tone and texture. It penetrates both the dermis (deep layer of skin) and epidermis (the outer layer of skin).

It often takes about 45 minutes to an hour to perform, and anesthesia or numbing are often not required. This means that little to no downtime is required after the procedure. Daily activities can usually be resumed immediately.

Microdermabrasion treatments can be performed at 2 to 3 week intervals. Maintenance treatments, if required, can be performed once a month. These periodic maintenance treatments may be required for certain individuals and skin conditions.

Individuals are cautioned against using acne treatments in the days following the procedure. Wearing sunscreen is also recommended. Individuals are also cautioned to stay out of the sun for several weeks afterwards.

Difference Between Microdermabrasion and Dermabrasion

While dermabrasion is often a surgical procedure producing substantial changes to an individual’s skin, microdermabrasion is a non-surgical technique, usually only affecting the outer layer of skin. However, it has been known to penetrate deeper as well.

Ideal candidates for dermabrasion include those who have actinic keratosis, acne scarring, traumatic scars, and wrinkles. In contrast, ideal candidates for microdermabrasion are those with milder acne scarring and finer lines and wrinkles.

Recovery time from microdermabrasion is much quicker than dermabrasion.

Note that microdermabrasion also differs from chemical peels, which exfoliate the skin with the use of various acids, such as glycolic, salicylic, or a peel blend.

Types of Procedures

Microdermabrasion is performed in several different ways, including diamond-tip hand piece microdermabrasion, crystal microdermabrasion, and hydradermabrasion.

• Crystal Microdermabrasion – Crystal (or Microcrystal) Microdermabrasion sprays on fine crystals that rub away the outer layer of skin. It is also considered the most popular type of microdermabrasion. During the process, fine crystals are spread onto the skin through a receptacle on the microdermabrasion machine via a wand, while being simultaneously vacuumed away. The most common types of crystals are Aluminum oxide (corundum), while Magnesium oxide, sodium bicarbonate (baking soda), and even sodium chloride (salt) are used as well.

• Diamond-Tip Handpiece Microdermabrasion – Diamond-Tip Handpiece Microdermabrasion gently exfoliates dead skin cells, while suctioning them immediately similarly to Crystal Microdermabrasion. However, this is a newer procedure and is considered much gentler than Crystal Microdermabrasion. Diamond-tip is best used on sensitive parts of the face, such as the eye area.

• Hydradermabrasion–Hydradermabrasion is the newest type of treatment, which stimulates collagen production, while maximizing blood flow to the skin.

Benefits of Microdermabrasion

Microdermabrasion has many benefits, including improving the appearance of the appearance of sun damage, wrinkles, fine lines, age spots, acne scarring, as well as melasma. In addition, it can also improve the appearance of other skin related conditions.

Specifically, Microdermabrasion works well for reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, acne and acne scars, stretch marks, dull-looking skin and complexion, uneven skin tone and texture, hyperpigmentation, age spots and brown spots, as well as clogged pores, excessive oil, enlarged pores, and blackheads. It can also reduce the appearance of sun damage and melasma.

The treatment is suitable for all skin types and colours, including individuals with blemished, aged, thickened, and damaged skin.

Costs of Microdermabrasion

The costs of Microdermabrasion vary, depending on several factors in particular. These include size of area being treated, number of sessions required, geographical location of the medical aesthetic spa, and experience and reputation of the practitioner. For example, the costs of Microdermabrasion will be significantly higher for larger areas and in medical aesthetic spas located in large urban centres.

On average, the procedure will cost approximately $140 USD per session, according to 2019 statistics from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Medical insurance is often not accepted, since Microdermabrasion is considered a cosmetic procedure. However, many medical aesthetic technicians offer financial plans, so do not hesitate to ask.

How to Choose the Perfect Microdermabrasion Spa and Technician

Choosing the right Microdermabrasion spa and technician can be an overwhelming process. Firstly, consider asking friends, family, and coworkers for recommendations. In addition, a quick Google search will reveal many great options as well. Google reviews and review websites, such as the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Yelp can help narrow down the choices in one’s area.

Consider visiting business websites, and ask to see a current portfolio. Many medical aesthetic spas now offer full portfolios of before and after photos on their social media. Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are great places to start. Pay close attention to businesses that have won consumer’s choice awards, as these locations often have a great reputation.

Next, consider pricing. Urban areas are often costlier than outlying suburbs. Consider the cost of commuting to the spa as well. At times, it may be a good idea to spend a little extra for superior service. Be sure to compare prices as well.

Consider the experience level of the technician. While many spas may offer a variety of treatment, they may specialize in a few select treatments as well. Ensure that your chosen spa specializes in Microdermabrasion specifically.

Finally, choose a spa that inspires confidence. Try to visit in person if possible before your appointment. Is the location clean and tidy? Are the staff polite and knowledgeable? Are phone calls and emails replied to in a timely fashion? Does the technician take the time to answer questions? Do they appear knowledgeable? Ensure that they are certified and trained in the latest techniques. Do not hesitate to ask questions?

Other Types of Services Offered

In addition to microdermabrasion, medical aesthetic spas also offer a variety of services, such as body sculpting, skin tightening, injectables and fillers, scar removal, tattoo removal, acne therapy, and body treatments.