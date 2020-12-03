Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
3 Dec

The How-To Guide to Nonsurgical Microdermabrasion

by Gabi
Beauty & Hair
woman picture

Nonsurgical Microdermabrasion is the latest technological innovation for flawless skin. Various medical aesthetic spas are available in most major North American cities. Do not hesitate to contact one today for more information.

Microdermabrasion Defined

Microdermabrasion is a non-surgical, minimally invasive procedure that renews overall skin tone and texture. It penetrates both the dermis (deep layer of skin) and epidermis (the outer layer of skin).

It often takes about 45 minutes to an hour to perform, and anesthesia or numbing are often not required. This means that little to no downtime is required after the procedure. Daily activities can usually be resumed immediately.

Microdermabrasion treatments can be performed at 2 to 3 week intervals. Maintenance treatments, if required, can be performed once a month. These periodic maintenance treatments may be required for certain individuals and skin conditions.

Individuals are cautioned against using acne treatments in the days following the procedure. Wearing sunscreen is also recommended. Individuals are also cautioned to stay out of the sun for several weeks afterwards.

Difference Between Microdermabrasion and Dermabrasion

woman fine skin

While dermabrasion is often a surgical procedure producing substantial changes to an individual’s skin, microdermabrasion is a non-surgical technique, usually only affecting the outer layer of skin. However, it has been known to penetrate deeper as well.

Ideal candidates for dermabrasion include those who have actinic keratosis, acne scarring, traumatic scars, and wrinkles. In contrast, ideal candidates for microdermabrasion are those with milder acne scarring and finer lines and wrinkles.

Recovery time from microdermabrasion is much quicker than dermabrasion.

Note that microdermabrasion also differs from chemical peels, which exfoliate the skin with the use of various acids, such as glycolic, salicylic, or a peel blend.

Types of Procedures

Microdermabrasion is performed in several different ways, including diamond-tip hand piece microdermabrasion, crystal microdermabrasion, and hydradermabrasion.

Crystal Microdermabrasion – Crystal (or Microcrystal) Microdermabrasion sprays on fine crystals that rub away the outer layer of skin. It is also considered the most popular type of microdermabrasion. During the process, fine crystals are spread onto the skin through a receptacle on the microdermabrasion machine via a wand, while being simultaneously vacuumed away. The most common types of crystals are Aluminum oxide (corundum), while Magnesium oxide, sodium bicarbonate (baking soda), and even sodium chloride (salt) are used as well.

Diamond-Tip Handpiece Microdermabrasion – Diamond-Tip Handpiece Microdermabrasion gently exfoliates dead skin cells, while suctioning them immediately similarly to Crystal Microdermabrasion. However, this is a newer procedure and is considered much gentler than Crystal Microdermabrasion. Diamond-tip is best used on sensitive parts of the face, such as the eye area.

Hydradermabrasion–Hydradermabrasion is the newest type of treatment, which stimulates collagen production, while maximizing blood flow to the skin.

Benefits of Microdermabrasion

clean skin

Microdermabrasion has many benefits, including improving the appearance of the appearance of sun damage, wrinkles, fine lines, age spots, acne scarring, as well as melasma. In addition, it can also improve the appearance of other skin related conditions.

Specifically, Microdermabrasion works well for reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, acne and acne scars, stretch marks, dull-looking skin and complexion, uneven skin tone and texture, hyperpigmentation, age spots and brown spots, as well as clogged pores, excessive oil, enlarged pores, and blackheads. It can also reduce the appearance of sun damage and melasma.

The treatment is suitable for all skin types and colours, including individuals with blemished, aged, thickened, and damaged skin.

Costs of Microdermabrasion

The costs of Microdermabrasion vary, depending on several factors in particular. These include size of area being treated, number of sessions required, geographical location of the medical aesthetic spa, and experience and reputation of the practitioner. For example, the costs of Microdermabrasion will be significantly higher for larger areas and in medical aesthetic spas located in large urban centres.
On average, the procedure will cost approximately $140 USD per session, according to 2019 statistics from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Medical insurance is often not accepted, since Microdermabrasion is considered a cosmetic procedure. However, many medical aesthetic technicians offer financial plans, so do not hesitate to ask.

How to Choose the Perfect Microdermabrasion Spa and Technician

woman showing face creams

Choosing the right Microdermabrasion spa and technician can be an overwhelming process. Firstly, consider asking friends, family, and coworkers for recommendations. In addition, a quick Google search will reveal many great options as well. Google reviews and review websites, such as the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Yelp can help narrow down the choices in one’s area.

Consider visiting business websites, and ask to see a current portfolio. Many medical aesthetic spas now offer full portfolios of before and after photos on their social media. Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are great places to start. Pay close attention to businesses that have won consumer’s choice awards, as these locations often have a great reputation.

Next, consider pricing. Urban areas are often costlier than outlying suburbs. Consider the cost of commuting to the spa as well. At times, it may be a good idea to spend a little extra for superior service. Be sure to compare prices as well.

Consider the experience level of the technician. While many spas may offer a variety of treatment, they may specialize in a few select treatments as well. Ensure that your chosen spa specializes in Microdermabrasion specifically.

Finally, choose a spa that inspires confidence. Try to visit in person if possible before your appointment. Is the location clean and tidy? Are the staff polite and knowledgeable? Are phone calls and emails replied to in a timely fashion? Does the technician take the time to answer questions? Do they appear knowledgeable? Ensure that they are certified and trained in the latest techniques. Do not hesitate to ask questions?

Other Types of Services Offered

In addition to microdermabrasion, medical aesthetic spas also offer a variety of services, such as body sculpting, skin tightening, injectables and fillers, scar removal, tattoo removal, acne therapy, and body treatments.

Related Posts

  • 3 Top Tips for Purchasing Jewelry for A Loved One3 Top Tips for Purchasing Jewelry for A Loved OneWhat better way to express gratitude and love to a loved one than buying them an expensive piece of jewelry? It could be that the person’s love for jewelry is almost next to one. So, you have been racking your brains wondering what piece of jewelry you would buy them. Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • The most iconic Vintage Bulova Watch ModelsThe most iconic Vintage Bulova Watch ModelsBulova is one of the most popular American Watching Company that has continued its dominance since the 19th Century and still capturing a lot more people's hearts. It has been known for its first timepieces innovations and associations with many big American celebrities, personalities, […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • 5 Reasons Why 14k Gold Rings Are Never a Bad Decision5 Reasons Why 14k Gold Rings Are Never a Bad DecisionBuying jewellery can be tough, given that styles are always changing. Luckily, gold will never go out of style. Read on to find out about five reasons it's never a bad decision to buy a 14k gold ring. Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Best Gifts for Passionate HobbyistsBest Gifts for Passionate HobbyistsWhether it's crafting, performance arts, literature, or something more physical, there's one particular activity that brings your loved-one pure happiness. Read on to learn more about five gifts that will bring a smile to the face of the passionate hobbyist in your life. Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • Fall 2020 Fashion Trends Everyone Will Be WearingFall 2020 Fashion Trends Everyone Will Be WearingThe Fall 2020 fashion trends are shaping up to be a pretty important forecast for your closet, and fashion allure is here to share them with you. You might also better get in on the action and scroll through the best fall 2020 trends below, well in time. Posted in Fashion Trends
  • Men’s Shoes: What to Wear to Different OccasionsMen’s Shoes: What to Wear to Different OccasionsAlthough many aren’t aware of it, some men are just as focused on their shoes as women are, and is is one of the few items of clothing where us men have a real choice. When it comes to shoes however, well that is a different kettle of fish, and of the abundance of choices, here is what […] Posted in Shoes
Previous post
What to Wear at the Beach
Next post
Can a Palm Reading Tell You About Your Future?
You might also like
woman wearing a black bra
7 Misconceptions About Breast Implants
2020-11-25
woman picture
7 Things to Consider Before Choosing Your Red Light Therapy Device
2020-09-09
red pedicure feet
Common Foot Problems That You Shouldn’t Ignore
2020-07-28
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)