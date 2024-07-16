Capri pants are arguably one of the pieces with the most divided opinion, are making a resurgence proving that nostalgic vibes are not over yet.

Ending at a length ranging from just above the knee to a few inches above the ankle, the trending trouser blends well with other ’90s key pieces, including the spring / summer hot-trending kitten heels, ballet flats, and retro sneakers.

On the Spring 2024 catwalks, Tory Burch gave the pants a corporate aesthetic, with more of a tailored structure look alongside a blazer that would easily become a nice fit into any spring work wardrobe. Coperni added a sporty twist to the style and added the dangling drawstrings on the capri pants. Ferragamo’s collection featured a beautiful pair of black fitted simple yet versatile capri pants. The style has been adopted by many brands such as Magda Butrym, Blumarine, 16Arlington, Rotate, Knwls, The Row, Jacquemus, and many more.

Like it or not – celebrities have also embraced calf-hugging pants in fashion. A-list fashion icons like Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence, Alexa Chung and, Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, and many more are seen to be endorsing this style, pairing it with fitted tops and blazers.

There are a bunch of styles, colours, and lengths to choose from, now it’s all up to you if you love them or leave them.

How to wear capri pants?

Wearing capri pants as a fashion trend can be both stylish and versatile. Here are some tips on how to wear capri pants and look fashionable:

1. Pair with the Right Top

Fitted Tops: Balance the look by pairing capri pants with fitted tops, such as tank tops, fitted tees, or blouses. This helps to create a streamlined silhouette.

Flowy Blouses: For a more relaxed and boho look, pair capris with a flowy blouse. Tuck in the front for a chic touch.

2. Choose the Right Footwear

Sandals: Strappy sandals or flip-flops are perfect for a casual, summery look.

Heels: Heeled sandals or pumps can dress up capri pants, making them suitable for more formal occasions.

Sneakers: For a sporty and casual vibe, pair capri pants with stylish sneakers.

Ankle Boots: During cooler months, capri pants can be paired with ankle boots for a trendy look.

3. Accessorize Thoughtfully

Belts: A stylish belt can add definition to your waist and elevate the look of your capri pants.

Jewellery: Minimalist jewellery like layered necklaces, hoop earrings, or a stack of bangles can complement the outfit without overpowering it.

Handbags: Choose a handbag that matches the occasion and outfit style, such as a tote for casual outings or a clutch for evening events.

4. Layer with Outerwear

Blazers: For a polished and professional look, layer a blazer over a fitted top paired with capri pants.

Denim Jackets: A denim jacket adds a casual, laid-back touch and is perfect for transitional weather.

Cardigans: A lightweight cardigan can add a cozy element to your outfit, making it suitable for cooler days.

5. Consider the Length

Hit at the Right Spot: Ideally, capri pants should end at the slimmest part of your leg, just below the knee or mid-calf. This helps to elongate the legs and create a flattering silhouette.

Avoid Too Short: Avoid capri pants that hit just below the knee, as they can make the legs appear shorter.

6. Experiment with Patterns and Colours

Bold Colours: Bright, bold colours can make a statement and add a fun element to your outfit. Pair them with neutral tops for balance.

Patterns: Striped, floral, or geometric patterns can add interest to your look. Keep the rest of the outfit simple to avoid clashing.

Neutrals: Classic neutrals like black, white, navy, and beige are versatile and can be dressed up or down.

7. Fit is Key

Tailored Fit: Ensure that your capri pants fit well around the waist and hips. A tailored fit looks more polished and flattering.

Avoid Baggy Styles: Baggy capri pants can look sloppy. Opt for slim or straight-leg styles for a more sophisticated look.

8. Seasonal Styling

Spring/Summer: Lightweight fabrics like cotton, linen, or blends are ideal for warmer weather. Pair with tank tops, blouses, and sandals.

Fall: Choose capri pants in thicker fabrics and pair them with long-sleeve tops, light sweaters, or cardigans and ankle boots.

Wear your capri pants with confidence. Embrace the style and make it your own by adding personal touches and accessories that reflect your personality. By following these tips, you can stylishly incorporate capri pants into your wardrobe and create fashionable outfits suitable for various occasions and seasons.