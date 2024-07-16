Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
16 Jul

Cool and Cropped: Capri Pants Make a Comeback

by Gabi
Fashion Trends
woman wearing capri pants

Capri pants are arguably one of the pieces with the most divided opinion, are making a resurgence proving that nostalgic vibes are not over yet.

Ending at a length ranging from just above the knee to a few inches above the ankle, the trending trouser blends well with other ’90s key pieces, including the spring / summer hot-trending kitten heels, ballet flats, and retro sneakers.

On the Spring 2024 catwalks, Tory Burch gave the pants a corporate aesthetic, with more of a tailored structure look alongside a blazer that would easily become a nice fit into any spring work wardrobe. Coperni added a sporty twist to the style and added the dangling drawstrings on the capri pants. Ferragamo’s collection featured a beautiful pair of black fitted simple yet versatile capri pants. The style has been adopted by many brands such as Magda Butrym, Blumarine, 16Arlington, Rotate, Knwls, The Row, Jacquemus, and many more.

Like it or not – celebrities have also embraced calf-hugging pants in fashion. A-list fashion icons like Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence, Alexa Chung and, Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, and many more are seen to be endorsing this style, pairing it with fitted tops and blazers.

There are a bunch of styles, colours, and lengths to choose from, now it’s all up to you if you love them or leave them.

How to wear capri pants?

Wearing capri pants as a fashion trend can be both stylish and versatile. Here are some tips on how to wear capri pants and look fashionable:

1. Pair with the Right Top

Fitted Tops: Balance the look by pairing capri pants with fitted tops, such as tank tops, fitted tees, or blouses. This helps to create a streamlined silhouette.
Flowy Blouses: For a more relaxed and boho look, pair capris with a flowy blouse. Tuck in the front for a chic touch.

2. Choose the Right Footwear

Sandals: Strappy sandals or flip-flops are perfect for a casual, summery look.
Heels: Heeled sandals or pumps can dress up capri pants, making them suitable for more formal occasions.
Sneakers: For a sporty and casual vibe, pair capri pants with stylish sneakers.
Ankle Boots: During cooler months, capri pants can be paired with ankle boots for a trendy look.

3. Accessorize Thoughtfully

Belts: A stylish belt can add definition to your waist and elevate the look of your capri pants.
Jewellery: Minimalist jewellery like layered necklaces, hoop earrings, or a stack of bangles can complement the outfit without overpowering it.
Handbags: Choose a handbag that matches the occasion and outfit style, such as a tote for casual outings or a clutch for evening events.

4. Layer with Outerwear

Blazers: For a polished and professional look, layer a blazer over a fitted top paired with capri pants.
Denim Jackets: A denim jacket adds a casual, laid-back touch and is perfect for transitional weather.
Cardigans: A lightweight cardigan can add a cozy element to your outfit, making it suitable for cooler days.

5. Consider the Length

Hit at the Right Spot: Ideally, capri pants should end at the slimmest part of your leg, just below the knee or mid-calf. This helps to elongate the legs and create a flattering silhouette.
Avoid Too Short: Avoid capri pants that hit just below the knee, as they can make the legs appear shorter.

6. Experiment with Patterns and Colours

Bold Colours: Bright, bold colours can make a statement and add a fun element to your outfit. Pair them with neutral tops for balance.
Patterns: Striped, floral, or geometric patterns can add interest to your look. Keep the rest of the outfit simple to avoid clashing.
Neutrals: Classic neutrals like black, white, navy, and beige are versatile and can be dressed up or down.

7. Fit is Key

Tailored Fit: Ensure that your capri pants fit well around the waist and hips. A tailored fit looks more polished and flattering.
Avoid Baggy Styles: Baggy capri pants can look sloppy. Opt for slim or straight-leg styles for a more sophisticated look.

8. Seasonal Styling

Spring/Summer: Lightweight fabrics like cotton, linen, or blends are ideal for warmer weather. Pair with tank tops, blouses, and sandals.
Fall: Choose capri pants in thicker fabrics and pair them with long-sleeve tops, light sweaters, or cardigans and ankle boots.

Wear your capri pants with confidence. Embrace the style and make it your own by adding personal touches and accessories that reflect your personality. By following these tips, you can stylishly incorporate capri pants into your wardrobe and create fashionable outfits suitable for various occasions and seasons.

Related Posts

  • Guide to Perfect Wedding Day Attire: Tips and AdviceGuide to Perfect Wedding Day Attire: Tips and AdviceEvery wedding is unique, and so should the attire. Choosing between a tuxedo and a suit largely depends on the wedding theme. A tuxedo is a traditional choice for formal black-tie events, whereas suits may be more versatile for less formal themes. Here are some considerations you should […] Posted in Fashion Trends
  • The Most Wearable Spring / Summer 2024 Fashion TrendsThe Most Wearable Spring / Summer 2024 Fashion TrendsIntroducing the best fashion trends you need to know for spring and summer 2024. From statement-making metallics and fringing, to sensual sheer dressing, see all of the season’s top trends from high fashion runways. Posted in Fashion Trends
  • Women’s Bag Trends For Spring / Summer 2023Women’s Bag Trends For Spring / Summer 2023From the distinctive, unstructured Fendi baguette bags to the sparkly metallic bags at Bottega Veneta, the fashion runways have endless accessory inspiration for the upcoming warm season. To revitalize your accessories wardrobe, take advantage of your scoop on the trendiest bags for […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Combat Boots Will Show Your Tough-Girl SideCombat Boots Will Show Your Tough-Girl SideShow your tough-girl side with a pair of stylish, versatile and totally comfy combat boots! Look to Jessica Alba who sports this trend impeccably - she was recently seen in LA in a trendy biker jacket and a pair of tough enough Balenciaga boots. Posted in Shoes
  • Elevating Your Look with Trendy Chain NecklacesElevating Your Look with Trendy Chain NecklacesChain necklaces have emerged as the ultimate statement piece, effortlessly elevating any outfit with their bold and chic aesthetic. From delicate chains to chunky links, the versatility of chain necklaces offers endless possibilities for expressing individual style and adding a touch of […] Posted in Celebrity Style
  • Elevating Your Wardrobe with Peplum ChicElevating Your Wardrobe with Peplum ChicDelve into the elegance and versatility of peplum silhouettes, from flirty skirts to chic dresses and sophisticated blouses, perfect for the spring season. Discover how designers are reinterpreting this classic trend with modern twists, offering a range of styles to suit every taste and […] Posted in Fashion Trends
Previous post
10 Best Flat Espadrilles For Summer
You might also like
woman in a fall dress
Flowing Elegance: The Draped Dress Trend Takes Center Stage
2024-07-05
california wedding bride and groom
The Ultimate Guide to Choosing Your Perfect Wedding Gown
2024-06-30
wedding first dance
Guide to Perfect Wedding Day Attire: Tips and Advice
2024-06-12