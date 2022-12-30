Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it's wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
30 Dec

Dazzle Like a Queen With An Evening Clutch

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
beaded bag

Holiday parties require a little extra sparkle and shine. When the midnight strikes and the lights are turned off for a moment, a twinkling clutch lets you dazzle like a queen. See the best embellished bags – wonder pieces that that will inject the wow factor into your party wardrobe.

If you want to style your winter looks, try adding some evening clutches to your wardrobe. Evening clutch made a long-awaited comeback in the summer, and fortunately, the trend is going strong for the fall/winter handbag trends of 2023. After all, which woman wouldn’t love to give a cohesive feminine style to her evening outfit? Let’s talk about classic glamour of an evening clutch. Satin, encrusted, satin, snakeskin, playful or luxurious – these are the most glamourous choices.

True Decadence clutch bag with chunky chain grab handle in pink glitter

This elegant clutch bag from True Decadence is everything you need to get you through the night – in head-to-toe glamour, of course. Gorgeously gleaming, it is dainty, yet still large enough to hold keys, cards, small cosmetics, and a cell phone. Chic and functional, it features an optional chain strap tucks neatly inside when not in use.

True Decadence envelope clutch bag in iridescent black

Add a fabulous finish to your party look with a lustrous clutch from True Decadence. This generous sized envelope clutch features a metal mesh in a statement iridescent black. It will successfully complete any LBD or just a simple dress that needs bold accessorizing.

DESIGN caged clutch bag with pearl beaded handle in gold

Sweet, sexy and totally playful. This caged clutch bag is structured, with a softened edge. It has a tough exterior that nods to the polished hardware trend but also boasts a lively, charming pearl beaded handle. The perfect accessory for your special holiday event.

Bnikki clutch bag in black

Reapply your lipstick and head out with this tough-meets-luxe evening clutch from Steve Madden. The statement piece gets its party-ready good looks from a combination of high-shine exterior and a detachable shoulder strap. Classy.

DESIGN faux feather clutch with resin handle in sage-green

Get simple elegance with this gorgeous creation from DESIGN. Fashioned from soft suede with a lush cascade of feathers on top, this lovely evening clutch is made for an exceptionally stylish evening out.

Clutches are a super easy and effective way to accessorize, and they come in various colors, sizes, and styles. However, when it comes to the party season, more is more, especially when we are going to enjoy the celebrations after a couple of years. So, take a step further and take advantage of shining bright pieces by mixing and matching your sequins or embellished dresses with classy clutches.

But we see on the buzzing runways that evening clutches aren’t just for festivities or New Year’s Eve. It’s all year round! This statement accessory can be as loud or quiet as you want. In whatever way you pair it with your outfit, it’s for sure that it will make your outfit look even more elegant.

