12 May

Cel’s Hair Stimulation Serum – How Quickly Does it Promote growth?

by Gabi
Beauty & Hair
woman hair

We all want thick, lustrous hair, but many factors negatively affect the thickness of hair. Genetics, medication, medical conditions, and environmental damage can cause hair to appear thin. There are many products on the market that claim to promote hair growth, but often they do nothing at all or contain chemicals that can cause further damage to hair.

Cel’s hair stimulation formula contains natural ingredients that are gentle on the hair, so they do not harm your hair. An ampule of fluid containing plant extracts and biotin is designed to be used twice a day. The instructions for twice-daily use can seem a turn off for those who have used other hair growth or thickening products, as the products leave an oily sheen that you would not want to use twice daily.

Cel’s hair stimulation serum does not leave a greasy build-up on hair. Instead, it works more like a leave-in hair product that adds a bit of shine, making the twice-daily application easy. Your order comes with free sample sizes of Cel’s shampoo and conditioner. The shampoo and conditioner leave your hair feeling clean, soft, and without any build-up or strange texture from artificial thickeners.

How quickly does it work?

woman hair

The product labeling states that you can expect to see results in 4-6 weeks. What the labeling does not mention is that many people see some results much sooner, as the formula nourishes hair at the first application. Granted, it will take several weeks to see new hair growth, but if you have thin or brittle hair, you will start to see some improvement much sooner.

Hair grows at approximately ½ an inch per month, but that rate varies significantly based on your overall health, age, type of hair, and damage done to hair by heat or chemicals. Cel’s formula can help improve the rate at which your hair grows while supporting the growth of healthy hair.

Any growth formula that offers quick or instant results is going to be made up of chemicals and fillers that might artificially make your hair appear thicker. After all, genuinely thickening your hair can only happen by new hair growth, and that cannot be done instantaneously. The chemicals and other substances used in these products might make your hair appear thicker, but they can also leave a film on your hair that leaves your hair feeling stiff and unmanageable.

Cel’s formula works by promoting new growth while nourishing and protecting your existing hair. Using heat to style hair daily can take a dramatic toll on the health of your hair, and over time it can leave hair looking thin and damaged. The protective natural ingredients in Cel serve to protect your hair, promote new growth, and still allows you to use your favorite styling tools.

Castor oil, an ingredient used in Cel’s, can increase the hair count. Biotin, another ingredient used, serves to protect and invigorate existing hair. Increasing the rate of growth, the number of hairs grown and protecting existing hair all work together to slowly give you fuller, longer and healthier hair.

young women hair

Cel’s formula offers long term advantages, unlike many other products that only work while you use them. With Cel, you will see almost immediate results in the overall luster of your hair. It takes four to six weeks to start seeing the benefits of new growth, and using the product over a few months can produce lasting results. You can then continue to use Cel’s hair stimulation formula for improved growth, or you can discontinue use when you achieve the healthy hair you desire.

If age, health, or over-styling start to retake a toll, just re-instate your use of Cel until you achieve the look you want. With a 90 day guarantee that you will like the results, or you can return the product for a refund, there is no risk involved in trying the formula.

