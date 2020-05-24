There is no doubt that what works for someone might not work for the other when it comes to fashion. However, certain rules govern how one wears their clothes to help you create the impression you want. You might want to impress at a real money poker table, or you are going to an interview, you certainly need to be dressed accordingly.

But fashion following is not just a protocol for women. Do you realize the importance of proper attire for the men who are socially active? Yes, rough & tough looks are less kind to our social activities. No matter what you think, the myth that males don’t bother much about their appearance has been busted long ago. The rules governing how one wears their clothes have been in existence since time immemorial and seem to have worked over the decades. Here is what you need to do to look presentable.

Wear A Suit Well

Do not wear an oversized suit or a suit that is too small. The key to looking good in a suit is fit. You should focus on the fit across the shoulders if you are buying a suit off-the-peg. According to experts, the suit is easy to alter. Just wearing a suit merely will not give you a real MAN look. You need to complement it with the quality dress shirt and perfectly dimpled tie. The classic cut and neutral colours are more versatile and favourable for everyday wear.

Invest in A Watch

Invest in a watch knowing your need – underwater, on the field, or in the air! Men have limited accessories options, and a perfect watch can be the best choice for your personality and style expression. The watch will not only get you through time but will also be the right fashion item. Watches can offer considerably more than just time.

Do Not Shy Away from Colour

Do not be afraid of colours. According to a fashion expert, most men are afraid of colours. Do not over wear the colour, according to fashion experts; less is more. But… playing with funky and vibrant colours can instantly add a stylish touch to your personality. It can probably be a shirt or a pair of bold colour socks or some chunky sneakers.

Look after Your Appearance

Looking after your appearance is very important. Also, it would be best if you look after your clothes because you invested money in them. Make sure you dry clean the clothes and use wooden hangers. You should also make sure you wash your clothes regularly and avoid tumble drying. This way, you will look fresh, and your clothes will not get worn out easily.

Spend Some Money on Shoes

Fussy shoes look good when you buy them, but they will look strange in the long run. Go for classic styles that will last longer. Plus, well-kept shoes exhibit the decency and disciplinary traits of men's personality.

Dress for the Setting

You should try and dress for the setting appropriately. There are clothes that you can wear when you are going for a business meeting like a classic suit with a sleek tie, a dress watch and an elegant pair of shoes. But you’d be alright attending an evening party being dressed up in a casual popping shirt with a decent pair of pants and loafers.

Keeping these a few but essential tips in your mind, you can transform your wardrobe from an average appearance to a Classy Man attire look. Let us know how helpful you found these tips? And how you present yourself more fashionable?