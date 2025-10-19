Clogs: Chunky, Cozy, and Completely On-Trend

From Chloé’s runway to the wardrobes of Sienna Miller and Georgia May Jagger, clogs are reclaiming their place as a timeless yet trend-forward staple. Comfortable, stylish, and delightfully versatile – Fall 2025’s clogs prove that true elegance can walk hand in hand with ease.

Chunky clogs are back in the spotlight, redefining comfort with a dose of retro flair. The clog shoe trend for Fall 2025 is all about sculptural soles, wooden platforms, and cozy textures that bridge practicality and fashion-forward design. From sleek leather finishes to shearling-lined interiors, this season’s clogs are as stylish as they are wearable. Perfect for travel or weekend strolls, they bring effortless chic to everyday looks. Seen on the Chloé Fall 2024 runway and front row including Sienna Miller and Georgia May Jagger, this timeless favorite proves it can evolve with modern elegance — a true must-have for fashion insiders this season.

How to Wear Clogs

Clogs have made a stylish comeback, blending comfort, nostalgia, and effortless cool. Once known for their practicality, these wooden or platform-soled shoes are now a fashion-forward staple seen on runways and street style icons alike. Whether you prefer classic leather styles or modern chunky designs, clogs can add a unique twist to your outfit. Here’s how to wear clogs as a fashion trend:

Statement Piece: Let your clogs be the highlight of your outfit. Pair them with simple, neutral basics such as straight-leg jeans, a crisp white blouse, or a tailored blazer. This allows the distinct shape and texture of the clogs to stand out while keeping your overall look polished and chic.

Effortless Everyday Style: For a laid-back yet trendy outfit, combine clogs with cropped jeans or wide-leg trousers. Add a tucked-in T-shirt or lightweight knit for an easygoing, Scandinavian-inspired aesthetic that balances casual comfort with understated style.

Boho Chic Influence: Channel bohemian vibes by wearing clogs with flowy maxi dresses, floral prints, or peasant blouses. Opt for wooden-soled or suede clogs to enhance the free-spirited, vintage-inspired look that’s perfect for warm-weather days or relaxed weekend outings.

Modern Minimalism: For a more contemporary edge, go for sleek leather clogs in neutral tones like black, beige, or white. Pair them with minimalist pieces—a monochrome outfit, an oversized shirt dress, or tailored separates—to create a clean and sophisticated silhouette.

Play with Layers: During cooler seasons, style clogs with chunky socks or opaque tights. Combine them with midi skirts, cozy sweaters, or long coats to achieve a chic, layered look that transitions effortlessly from fall to winter.

Workwear with a Twist: Bring clogs into your office wardrobe by choosing a structured pair in polished leather. Pair them with tailored trousers, a crisp button-down shirt, or a blazer for an unexpected yet refined workwear update that blends comfort and professionalism.

Weekend Comfort: For off-duty days, clogs pair perfectly with casual staples like denim shorts, linen pants, or oversized cardigans. Choose lighter materials and open-back styles for a relaxed, breezy vibe that’s ideal for errands or coffee dates.

Confidence in Simplicity: The beauty of clogs lies in their versatility and comfort. Whether styled for a casual day out or dressed up for a more elevated occasion, wear them with confidence—embracing their unique balance of practicality, nostalgia, and modern charm.

