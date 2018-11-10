Show the boys who really wears the trousers! This fall and winter, menswear for women continues to gain momentum with a feminine kick. This means working subtle sensuality into the polished menswear-inspired looks with ladylike acessories, makeup and hair. There are a ton of ways to make your mark in menswear-inspired pieces and you can find plenty of inspiration below.

Mannish tailoring

The new tailoring is feminine thanks to fluid fabrics and laid-back shapes. But what is the easiest way to navigate the season’s masculine-inspired aesthetic? Slick tuxedo blazers and tailored vests! Smart enough for the office, these styles will also add a sophisticated air to more casual outfits.

Another great way to inject mannish cool is a trouser suit . Regarded as a formal essential for the business-minded woman, it is also a classic that every girl needs in her closet. Think about Marlene Dietrich whose powerful statement style appealed both to women and to men. The flattering yet professional combo of a Charlie girl:take you smoothly from the office into the evening with a simple switch of accessories.

Chic white button-down shirt

Still not convinced? At your next special event, take the plunge and try out the celebrity styling technique to inject major sex appeal into an otherwise– wear a suit with no top underneath. A bare cleavage takes a bit of confidence but is definitely worth a try.

The tomboy shoes

Crafted from crisp cotton or sensual silk, ais a must-have addition to your capsule wardrobe. This year-round basic takes different forms depending on the weather. Pair a sleeveless shirt with shorts or a skirt for a warm-wather look, and once the weather cools down, the fluidwill pair nicely with skinny jeans or trousers. This effortless style is not just for daywear: try out chic silky blouse for a dressy evening look.

Most menswear-inspired shoe styles are completely flat or feature just a low leather heel. This means that this fall you are confronted with: masculine brogues, slipper loafers and lace-ups which make a fresh, edgy statement sans heels. Looking for a more subtle touch? Ditch your ballet pumps for now and don a pair of cute Oxford flats instead.