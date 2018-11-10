Show the boys who really wears the trousers! This fall and winter, menswear for women continues to gain momentum with a feminine kick. This means working subtle sensuality into the polished menswear-inspired looks with ladylike acessories, makeup and hair. There are a ton of ways to make your mark in menswear-inspired pieces and you can find plenty of inspiration below.
Mannish tailoring
The new tailoring is feminine thanks to fluid fabrics and laid-back shapes. But what is the easiest way to navigate the season’s masculine-inspired aesthetic? Slick tuxedo blazers and tailored vests! Smart enough for the office, these styles will also add a sophisticated air to more casual outfits.
Another great way to inject mannish cool is a trouser suit
. Regarded as a formal essential for the business-minded woman, it is also a classic that every girl needs in her closet. Think about Marlene Dietrich whose powerful statement style appealed both to women and to men. The flattering yet professional combo of a Charlie girl: tailored jacket and perfectly cut trousers
take you smoothly from the office into the evening with a simple switch of accessories.
Suit fashion: Rihanna in BCBG Max Azria, Jil Sander, Olivia Palermo, Calvin Klein, Kirsten Dunst in Patrick Ervell
Still not convinced? At your next special event, take the plunge and try out the celebrity styling technique to inject major sex appeal into an otherwise androgynous style
– wear a suit with no top underneath. A bare cleavage takes a bit of confidence but is definitely worth a try.
Chic white button-down shirt
Preen Line crisp white cotton shirt
Crafted from crisp cotton or sensual silk, a simple white shirt
is a must-have addition to your capsule wardrobe. This year-round basic takes different forms depending on the weather. Pair a sleeveless shirt with shorts or a skirt for a warm-wather look, and once the weather cools down, the fluid long-sleeve button-down
will pair nicely with skinny jeans or trousers. This effortless style is not just for daywear: try out chic silky blouse for a dressy evening look.
The tomboy shoes
Most menswear-inspired shoe styles are completely flat or feature just a low leather heel. This means that this fall you are confronted with: masculine brogues, slipper loafers and lace-ups which make a fresh, edgy statement sans heels. Looking for a more subtle touch? Ditch your ballet pumps for now and don a pair of cute Oxford flats instead.
A borrowed-from-the-boys look
does not mean sidestepping heels completely. For instance, with these T-strap ankle boots from Valentino, there’s no need to choose between a feminine pump or something more contemporary. Another epitome of androgynous chic is a heeled loafer
, the elegant and feminine update to the classic penny loafer.
Related Posts
- Fall and Winter Trend: Over the knee BootsThigh-high or simply over-the-knee boots are the ones that extend above the knees. They are also said to be a next Fall Winter must have. God, I am looking forward to this Fall, but how to deal with their implied eroticism and still look glamorous? I think I figured it out! Posted in Shoes & Accessories, Shoes
- Ring In The New Year With These Festive Cocktail DressesWith the New Year’s Eve just around the corner, a party dress seems just the natural order of things. Fortunately, it is never too late for a good shopping. Hundreds of gorgeous dresses (many of which are on sale) are waiting to be picked, purchased and taken in. Posted in Shopping
- The Only 7 Sweater Styles You Need This SeasonSee the latest trends for practical and chic knitwear that will help you stay warm despite the cold. Many comfortingly soft looks in wool and knit were presented in oversized silhouettes as well as a few body-hugging shapes. Some of them (such as a poncho) are luxe investment pieces that […] Posted in Fashion Trends, Fall Fashion
- Wide Leg Pants Make a ComebackImpeccably chic 70s-style, high-waisted wide leg pants are making a huge comeback! Love it or hate it, they hit the highs of your figure with a flattering waist and wide legs and promise to bring a sleek, sophisticated new-season look. Posted in Fashion Trends
- It-Shoes Everyone Will Be Wearing in SummerWith summer around the corner, most of us can’t wait to try on new styles. This time let’s talk about shoes. These pumps offered in 5 different styles will add a trend-right style to your new-season ensembles. Posted in Shoes & Accessories, Summer Fashion
- Perfect Day-To-Night Dresses To Wear In FallFall is here, and you might have had your favourite new cool-weather clothes in heavy rotation for the past few weeks. This season is all about layering and who doesn't love a one-and-done, chic-as-anything wardrobe solution which is a dress? We have pulled together a few pointers on how […] Posted in Fall Fashion