Ralph Lauren turtleneck
New Ways to Style a Turtleneck
Cozy and chic, a simple turtleneck is a luxe sweater weather staple. Although every woman has at least one turtleneck in her wardrobe and certainly knows how to wear it, a turtleneck has undergone a major fashion update.
girl wearing plaid scarf
6 Ways To Wear Your Favourite Plaid
Since plaid is a must-have pattern for cold-weather styles, it is no surprise this fall season it gets a fashionable upgrade. Rooted in the classics, the plaid will satisfy fans of heritage-style clothing, outdoor enthusiasts and sophisticated ladies alike.
woman in a trench coat
Trench Coats That Save The Day
If there is one item a woman cannot live without in spring, it is a basic, functional, and well-tailored trench coat. During the tricky trans-seasonal months, the trench coat saves the day, especially when it is windy or rainy.
10 Nov

Menswear For Women Back In Full Force

by Gabi
Fall Fashion, Fashion Trends
woman in a pant suit

Show the boys who really wears the trousers! This fall and winter, menswear for women continues to gain momentum with a feminine kick. This means working subtle sensuality into the polished menswear-inspired looks with ladylike acessories, makeup and hair. There are a ton of ways to make your mark in menswear-inspired pieces and you can find plenty of inspiration below.

Mannish tailoring

The new tailoring is feminine thanks to fluid fabrics and laid-back shapes. But what is the easiest way to navigate the season’s masculine-inspired aesthetic? Slick tuxedo blazers and tailored vests! Smart enough for the office, these styles will also add a sophisticated air to more casual outfits.

Emilio Pucci blazer

Peaked lapel blazer from

Another great way to inject mannish cool is a trouser suit. Regarded as a formal essential for the business-minded woman, it is also a classic that every girl needs in her closet. Think about Marlene Dietrich whose powerful statement style appealed both to women and to men. The flattering yet professional combo of a Charlie girl: tailored jacket and perfectly cut trousers take you smoothly from the office into the evening with a simple switch of accessories.

trouser suit

Suit fashion: Rihanna in BCBG Max Azria, Jil Sander, Olivia Palermo, Calvin Klein, Kirsten Dunst in Patrick Ervell

Still not convinced? At your next special event, take the plunge and try out the celebrity styling technique to inject major sex appeal into an otherwise androgynous style – wear a suit with no top underneath. A bare cleavage takes a bit of confidence but is definitely worth a try.

Chic white button-down shirt

Preen Line shite shirt

Line crisp white cotton shirt

Crafted from crisp cotton or sensual silk, a simple white shirt is a must-have addition to your capsule wardrobe. This year-round basic takes different forms depending on the weather. Pair a sleeveless shirt with shorts or a skirt for a warm-wather look, and once the weather cools down, the fluid long-sleeve button-down will pair nicely with skinny jeans or trousers. This effortless style is not just for daywear: try out chic silky blouse for a dressy evening look.

The tomboy shoes

Most menswear-inspired shoe styles are completely flat or feature just a low leather heel. This means that this fall you are confronted with: masculine brogues, slipper loafers and lace-ups which make a fresh, edgy statement sans heels. Looking for a more subtle touch? Ditch your ballet pumps for now and don a pair of cute Oxford flats instead.

Valentino T-strap boots

T-strap ankle boots in monochrome

A borrowed-from-the-boys look does not mean sidestepping heels completely. For instance, with these T-strap ankle boots from Valentino, there’s no need to choose between a feminine pump or something more contemporary. Another epitome of androgynous chic is a heeled loafer, the elegant and feminine update to the classic penny loafer.


