Beauty trends are forever changing, as new ingredients and techniques are being discovered for advanced beauty treatments. Trends like microneedling to skinimalism are just some of the terms people are still not so familiar with, but we’re here to help you figure out what they are and what benefits they have. Below we’ll discover a few of the most popular modern beauty trends on the market and why they’re so in demand.

Photo Audrey Fretz from Unsplash

Microneedling

Let’s start with the most interesting new trend called microneedling. Some people may be already familiar with this technique, but for those still in the dark, here’s what you need to know. Microneedling is a cosmetic procedure in which a licensed cosmetician pricks the skin with tiny sterilized needles in order to create more collagen. When your skin heals, it makes it look younger. This amazing technique is less expensive than laser treatments and works better for people with darker skin tones.

The treatment of microneedling with SkinPen precision involves a device that improves the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and scars on the body and face. This device creates thousands of precise micro-injuries in the skin, creating new collagen but keeping the structure of your skin intact. Some of the benefits of this procedure include dealing with problems like hair loss, acne, reduced skin elasticity, wrinkles, dark spots, and so on.

Skinimalism

Skinimalism refers to embracing natural skin and super-minimal makeup. The no-makeup makeup trend coined by Pinterest is considered the new glow-up trend. The trend is coming a year into the pandemic, and since people are still wearing masks all the time, it’s only normal that it is thriving. People are still wearing less makeup and spend more time on natural skincare products for healthier skin.

Instead of using complicated makeup, people want a simple routine to embrace their natural beauty and let their natural skin texture shine. Almost everyone is spending more time on beauty treatments that include helping the skin glow on its own without putting in too many products to make it seem more glowing. People are even starting to embrace their freckles, which adds extra fun to a look.

At-home treatments

Since people started to stay more at home and avoided going to beauty salons, the at-home masks, LED masks, peels, and other beauty treatments have skyrocketed. Issues like ‘maskne’ breakouts made people turn to spa-like experiences at home with surprisingly professional-level results. Different masks with powerful ingredients have become a favorite among many, and people who never cared about those things in the past are starting to get addicted to them.

And it’s not just about the skin on the face, it’s about skin treatments for the scalp and body as well. 2021 became the year where people finally started to take care of their scalps at the same level as skincare on other parts of the body. There are scalp-specific products like serums and scalp scrubs, and also, LED hair masks. Hair-care products are set to become the next big thing in beauty trends that people will become obsessed with.

Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels

CBN beauty

It’s safe to say that hyaluronic acid has been the biggest beauty ingredient so far, helping the skin stay moisturized and glowing. Apart from the new must-have ingredient circling the beauty sphere called polyglutamic acid (PGA), there’s another one also getting the spotlight. The interest in plant and botanical ingredients has been on the rise and as the interest for CBD continues to grow in many other spheres of beauty and wellness, there might be a rise of a new cannabis compound called CBN.

This ingredient has stronger sedative qualities than CBD helping people with anxiety, insomnia, and other conditions. Companies have started to create CBN gummies and tinctures to aid restorative sleep and boost overall health. Still, this is something of an individual preference, and for people who are not afraid to experiment with their treatments.

Final thoughts

It’s enough for a trend to become popular if showed off by a celebrity, and then everyone else would want to try it out. Apart from beauty trends about the skin’s wellbeing, there are a couple of makeup and hair trends that are popular and everyone is considering following them. From a ‘90s-inspired makeup style to curtain bangs, this is considered in contrast to the skinimalism trend. Let’s continue to follow the modern beauty trends and see soon what’s new in store for us.