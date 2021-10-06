Featured Posts

6 Oct

Leather Dresses That Will Take Your Look to the Next Level

by Gabi
Fall Fashion
leather clothing

If you love leather, I’ve got some good news for you. This season, the luxe fabric will come in many colours including burgundy (Derek Lam), mustard (), and dark green (Fendi) but black will definitely play the first fiddle. Think about a leather biker jacket, the perfect addition to any fall wardrobe or leather pants, a trend-favourite must. Not sold on the leather-leg trend? No problem. This season offers a feminine alternative to suit your flirty style: a leather dress.

Celebrities who love leather dresses

Find out who’s wearing leather dresses and how.

Embed from Getty Images

showed up in a figure-hugging strapless leather mini dress from Jay Ahr when she arrived for 2011 ESPY Awards. Brooklyn accessorized her cherry frock with pointed toe Christian Louboutin pumps with spikes. Edgy!

Embed from Getty Images

The next was Rosie Huntington-Whiteley who made a stylish appearance at the “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” conference in a Marios Schwab LBD. The dress was remarkably backless and it featured a feminine lace detailing in the hemline. Rosie wore timeless black Christian Louboutins.

Embed from Getty Images

During the 39th Annual People’s Choice Awards held at Nokia Theatre, Jennifer Aniston stepped out in a sexy black leather dress from Dior. The ex Rachel Green completed her look with demure strappy black heels.

Embed from Getty Images

Blake Lively sizzled in a bright orange leather dress on the red carpet of the 2011 Teen Choice Awards. Blake’s ensemble was paired with a matching thin belt and the animal print Christian Louboutin pumps.

Embed from Getty Images

Also flaunted her statuesque physique while promoting her new film, Young Adults in NY. Her orange leather dress from Christian Dior was accessorized with stylish nude Jimmy Choo sandals.

Looking for a perfect leather dress?

Bershka lace trim faux leather slip dress in black

Nobody’s Child shirt dress in faux leather-Black

Missguided body-conscious dress in cream faux leather-Brown

Missguided faux leather belted dress with bust detail in peach-Orange

Whether you go for a classic black leather dress or choose to add a burst of bold colour to a ladylike shift, don’t bother as both options are equally fashionable. The black dress will be easier to find though, so consider a tan, orange, or berry version a treat.

Take a cue from the most stylish celebrities and shed the “girl-next door” image for good. In order to do that, you will need a laid back yet elegant shift dress made of sleek, supple leather. It may have a different colour, texture, and construction but a leather dress always oozes with style-conscious elegance. Continuing Fall’s trend, this kind of dress is essential, no matter the season.

