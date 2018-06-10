Home  /  Health and Fitness  /  Dancing Requires a Specific Type of Bra
Whether you’re a professional dancer or you’re trying a new activity, you need the right foundation to see results! When dancing, your body needs completely freedom to move. The wrong bra can impact your movement or even create stress on your back! No matter how small or large your chest size is, you need to take finding the right type of bra seriously. What types of bras are right for your breast size and dancing needs? You’ve come to the right place! This guide will explore the different bra types that are perfect for dancers of all sizes and experience levels.

Understanding Your Costume

Unlike when you size a traditional bra, you’ll need to consider how this bra while suite your particular dancing costume. If you’re a professional or aspiring professional dancer, you need to take this step seriously. While you might be able to get away with a regular sports bra for classes and practice, competition will involve something more serious.

Reference your particular performance costume to see what you’ll need from your bra. This should be your first step. Review sizing information for clarity about your costume and what you can expect. Alexandra Costumes has accurate and useful guides for sizing your costumes that you can start with. Will your costume require a smooth, supportive bra that doesn’t show? Should it be seamless? Should it be strapless? These are all questions that you should ask before you begin your search so you know exactly what you’re looking for in your dancing bra.

Smoothing Bras

Smoothing bras are created to fit under tight costumes. They give the appearance of not wearing any undergarments at all since they’re entirely smooth and seamless! These can come in a variety of colors, as needed, including white, black, and nude. These have limited detail in the front and the back, so they’re perfect for creating a sculpted surface under leotards and singlets.

light beige dancing bra

Image via Alexandra Costumes

Sports Bras

Sports bras are most likely the perfect option for practice and lessons. These can come both with or without cups, depending on the support needed. Look for a style that’s breathable and flexible. Avoid having too many straps that can get in the way during a performance. Sports bras are best for women in need of extra support! These can be found in a variety of colors and styles, and they might just work during a performance peeking out from under a singlet or tank.

dark beige dancing bra

Image via Alexandra Costumes

Body Tights or Camisole

Another popular option for full support without worrying about seams is either body tights or a camisole. Body tights are thin, tight-material bodysuits that are worn under a costume. These provide both support and smoothing coverage. They usually come with clear, adjustable straps that can be worn across the back or over the shoulder.

A seamless camisole is similar to body tights in that it includes full undergarment coverage. A camisole bodysuit eliminates any unnecessary seams or lines while also providing coverage and support. These camisoles can come in a variety of colors and strap options as needed. Both body tights and camisoles are great options for experienced dancers who need their undergarments to suit a variety of costume requirements. 

shapewear for dancers

Image via Alexandra Costumes

Dance Bra

Did you know they make bras specifically for dancers? Dance bras are designed to fit all of the needs of performance dancers. They’re versatile, and you should be able to use them for a variety of outfits for years to come. Most dance bras feature clear straps which can be worn either crossed over the back, standard over the shoulder, or even as a halter-neck. Some dance bras features stapes that can be removed completely for strapless costumes.

Because dance bras are so particular, it’s important to accurately measure yourself to make sure you’ve chosen the right size. Dance bras come in a variety of sizes to suit all body shapes and sizes, and you’ll need it to fit perfectly to avoid wardrobe malfunctions! Unlike other types of bras, dance bras bring the highest level of support so they’re ideal for those with larger breast sizes or complex routines.

beige dancing bra

Image via Alexandra Costumes

Versatility of the Dance Bra

Dance bras are necessary to ensure full support and coverage during both practice and performance. No matter your skill level, you can benefit from choosing the right dance bra! Dance bras aren’t limited to dancers either, believe it or not! Look here to see how other bras can help improve your performance. Dancing bras make sure you look your best, no matter the occasion! Review the guide above to ensure you’re making the best choice for you!


