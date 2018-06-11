If you have joined a dance class in the recent past, you have probably seen other dancers in uniform. Although buying the right dancewear can be intimidating for a beginner, you should take comfort in the fact that you are not alone. If your dance studio allows it, you can buy custom dancewear online from websites such as https://moveu.us/.

The following guide will help you to choose the right dancewear:

Jazz Dance

This dance requires you to have a lot of grace and flexibility. When you think jazz, you should think of sexy, bright, and well-fitting costumes. This dance focuses on each body movement, which means that you cannot wear fluffy skirts or layered clothing.

Crop tops, halter-tops, jazz pants, and booty shorts form a base for jazz dance clothes. You can embellish your clothes with shimmer and sequins to make them flashy. You cannot complete your jazz costume without the right shoes, which are necessary for flexibility. Some jazz shoes are so light that you will not feel as if you are wearing shoes.

Hip Hop Dance

This is a freestyle form of dance that allows you to showcase your attitude. Cargo pants, leggings, and trucker caps are some of the items that hip-hop dancers wear. As a girl, you can team up your low-waist denim pants with a crop top or stylish undershirt. Whatever you decide to wear, make sure that you add some elements of originality to avoid looking like everyone else.

When it comes to shoes, you can choose anything as long as you feel comfortable wearing it. Most people opt for sneakers because they are comfortable and stylish.

Ballet Dance

When you mention ballet dance to anyone, their mind will immediately conjure up images of flexible and delicate dancers as well as graceful moves. If you are looking for clothes to wear during class, you should go for practicality. You need to avoid frills because mastering the nuances of this dance form will take time.

As a beginner, you should go with a simple leotard and pair it with well-fitting slippers and tights. Tights are great for ballet dancers because they provide flexibility and make you feel comfortable as you execute difficult dance moves. As you become a better dancer, you should start incorporating stylish leggings and skirts into your dancewear.

For the early stages of ballet dance, you need to wear slippers because they are comfortable and light. As soon as you advance to en-pointe dance, you can buy en-pointe shoes that will assist you with your toe work. An uncomfortable pair of ballet shoes will cast you in a bad light because you will not be at your best.

Ballroom Dancing

Ballroom dancing requires discipline and partnership. If you want to succeed as a ballroom dancer, you need to have great chemistry with your partner. Flowing fabrics, elegant dresses, and halter-tops are the staples in ballroom dance. Women are spoilt for choice thanks to the variety of shiny and sparkling numbers available.

Aside from being comfortable, these stylish skirts and dresses will make you feel good and boost your morale on the dance floor. You can buy high-heeled shoes in a variety of colors to complement your look. Make sure that you buy a pair of shoes that has back straps. When choosing a heel height, you should go with what you can handle, as this will factor in during your twirls and swirls.

Break Dance

Break dance is sometimes confused with hip-hop. This dance requires you to combine athletic moves with some floor grooving. You need to wear clothes that are highly comfortable because you will be doing head spins. Nylon tracksuits and hooded jackets are ideal because they minimize friction.

You can accessorize them with colorful bandanas and sporty wristbands to complete the look. You should wear well-fitting shoes with great traction to avoid accidents on the dance floor.

The above tips will help you to choose the right dancewear. No matter which dance style you prefer, you need to choose the right apparel.