Selecting the perfect bra for everyday wear or any special occasion is no more difficult as there are many options available. This article contains the information about the 6 exceptional brands of the women’s bra. These brands are reliable and on the leading edge of the modern fabrics.

Knix

Knix is a brand dedicated to supporting women in every aspect of their lives through its innovative underwear products. Knix is pretty revolutionary, not only in terms of the technology behind the design and material of its products, but also in the ways it promotes body confidence and empowers women. This brand is reinventing intimates for real life; developing garments that give us comfort and confidence throughout the day, no matter what we’re up to. If you’re after a bra that supports your shape without the wires or padding try the evolution bra. Or perhaps you’re looking for a bra that’s good for the office and the gym — they’ve got products for that too. By listening and collaborating with its customers, Knix is reinventing the underwear category one step at a time — and you need to check out its latest inventions.

Playtex bras

Playtex is a part of the American undergarment history. This brand was developed in the year 1932. At present, it is one of the top brand apparel lines. The qualities promoted and valued by the Playtex are the comfort, fit and the support. They are earning the trust of the customers by providing the exceptional collections like the Playtex 18 Hour, Cross Your Heart and the Playtex Secrets Bra. All their collections are easily available in the major department stores.

Bali bras



Bali is another well-known brand of the women’s bras of all types. It is actually the hand sewn masterpiece of two entrepreneurs, Sam Stein and Sara. They have introduced the S-shaped gel strap and the “no-poke wire” technology recently.

Wacoal bras

Wacoal women’s bras are actually from Japan, where it was originated many years ago. Nowadays these are equally famous not only in Japan but also in the United States and Europe. The qualities of the Wacoal women’s bras include the light, fine fabrics, well-fitting and beautiful designs. They are very sensitive about fitting, therefore they have developed the special collection for full figured and the petite women. They are also experts in producing popular styles such as sports bras, push ups and the strapless bras.

Chantelle bras

Chantelle is the great answer for the people looking for the French lingerie. They have made available their collection to every part of the world. Chantelle has the history of about 100 years. Chantelle offers the style for young and older women with all the diverse tastes.

Vanity Fair bras

Vanity Fair has been contributing in the cloth manufacturing industry for about 70 years and they are now specialized in making the women’s bra. Their major aim is to provide perfect fitting and it is reflected in the corporate goals. One of their ideal collections “Fits you perfectly” perfectly elaborate this goal. The majority of their collection reflects the meaning of beauty and comfort like the Beautiful Benefits, Smooth Moves, My Satin Fantasy and also the Enhance Your Looks. There is always something like comfort and support for the women with petite, full and average figures.

Maidenform bras

Maidenform garment is the one of the first America brand and has developed over the years with its steady improvements in the styles and comfort. Maidenform Is the leader in producing attractive and well-fitted wears. The Maidenform Lilyette line is specifically for the women who required the plus sizes. Their variation includes the strapless convertibles, sports styles, pushups and the back less.