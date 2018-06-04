All women, regardless of age or personal taste, want great skin. Even when our hair is perfect and our outfits are on point, blemishes or lackluster skin can make us fall short of feeling like our most beautiful, confident selves. And, try as we may, a perfect complexion seems ever elusive; we buy all the latest products, try the newest techniques and, in some cases, even seek professional help, often to no avail.

So, how do we get the fresh, blemish-free, glowing skin we’re after? Keep reading to find out…

Waking to smooth, nourished, hydrated skin is a pleasure every woman deserves.

Treating Blemishes

Unfortunately, blemishes aren’t only for teens and young adults. Factors like stress and fluctuating hormones can result in acne breakouts well into middle age, and can seriously affect the health and appearance of your skin. To treat and prevent blemishes, gently and effectively, keep the following pointers in mind:

Remember, the best way to get rid of blemishes is to prevent the skin blemishes from occurring in the first place 🙂

Don’t irritate. If you suffer from acne breakouts, you may feel the need to attack your skin with harsh skincare methods and products that dry and irritate. These techniques not only strip the skin of essential moisture, but they also boost the production of acne-causing oils. So, instead of attacking the delicate skin of the face, use a soothing product that clears up acne.

Moisturize. Again, since dryness results in excess oil production, avoid breakouts by replenishing moisture. Acne-prone skin responds best to light, water-based formulas, so stick to those instead of heavier serums and creams.

Treat non-acne blemishes. Acne breakouts aren’t the only types of blemishes women face on a daily basis. For example, scarring, moles and skin tags are common skin issues, each of which can affect appearance, health and confidence. Thankfully, most of these problems can be treated. While severe scarring and moles often require a professional touch, skin tags can be treated, safely and effectively, in the comfort of your own home. A skin tag removal product made with all-natural ingredients can address the issue without harming the skin, thus restoring your confidence and your skin’s natural beauty.

Get Glowing, Younger-Looking Skin

With clear, smooth, glowing skin as the goal, we went to the pros for insider tips and apparently they are not only about beauty products.

Glowing, youthful skin looks great on everyone. And if lackluster skin and the signs of aging are causing you grief, the following tips can help give you the fresh, radiant, younger-looking skin you’re after:

Switch up your diet. To a certain degree, our outer appearance can be gauged by what we put into our bodies. For a young, healthy glow, avoid processed, unnatural foods, as well as starches and refined sugar. Replace these foods with fresh, colorful fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, healthy fats (like the ones found in nuts, fish and olive oil) and whole grains.

Hydrate. It’s a known fact that most of us suffer from dehydration, which, even in its mildest forms can result in dull, older-looking skin. To boost radiance, and to just feel better all around, drink at least eight glasses of water every single day.

Exercise. We all know exercise will help us prevent disease and lose weight, but the effects of physical activity on the skin aren’t as widely-recognized. It works like this: exercise helps boost circulation, which, in turn, gives the skin that healthy, youthful glow. What’s more, regular exercise can bust stress, which can help reduce acne and prevent premature aging.

Get plenty of sleep. Insufficient sleep equals stress, which can speed up the aging process and rob skin of its healthy glow. Reduce stress, and give your skin time to rest and repair, by getting plenty of sleep each night.

All women deserve great skin, and, thankfully, we don’t have to work overtime to get it. With the tips provided here, women of all ages can enhance the health and appearance of their skin, and get that fresh, radiant complexion we all desire.