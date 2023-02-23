Since 1890 Dell’Oglio has been an Italian brand that is a milestone in the luxury clothing industry. Distinctive features, now as then, include the perfect combination of Italian tailoring tradition with refined English style, but also a customer-oriented approach.

All these characteristics can be found both in the physical shops in Palermo and now online at Doboutique, the new e-commerce that brought dell’Oglio into the world of the web.

Dell’Oglio’s unique brand goes online

Dell’Oglio is a historic brand and a family business, founded by Santi dell’Oglio, Mario’s great-grandfather, who today runs the company with the same passion and innate talent. Indeed, Dell’Oglio represents not only a landmark in the fashion world, but also a piece of Sicilian tradition. Santi Dell’Oglio, in fact, who often travelled to England to select horses to buy for the Whitaker family, began to bring finely crafted hats, shirt collars, gloves and shoes characterized by English elegance to his Palermo. Dell’Oglio’s first shop was opened at the Telegraph department store: it was a luxury emporium, which was followed by various outlets, including the first in Via Maqueda 357, Palermo.

A keen sense of aesthetics, together with a desire to offer exclusive products with an unmistakable style, were among the motivations that drove the Dell’Oglio family to continue this business that has been going on for three generations.

Today, in addition to the three shops in Palermo, Dell’Oglio brand has landed online with Doboutique. Even in the digital world, Mario Dell’Oglio’s idea is always to offer thoroughly selected collections characterized by an elegant and unique style. Even in the digital world, Mario Dell’Oglio’s idea is always to propose carefully selected fashion clothing and accessories, chosen from the most famous brands’ collections, but space is also given to up-and-coming designers. Everything is then enriched with a special twist that has always distinguished the Dell’Oglio brand: a special link with the past and the homeland, overlooking the future.

What to find on Doboutique

Doboutique is the digital and universally accessible version of Dell’Oglio’s stores where, in just a few square meters, exclusive pieces are concentrated, and it is possible to take a real leap into the past guided by the excellent relational skills of Mario dell’Oglio and his collaborators. The same approach can be found on the web pages of the online boutique and has already attracted fashion enthusiast from all over the world.

Mario dell’Oglio has always wanted to follow in his great-grandfather’s footsteps and create unique outfits by selecting British-style suits, perfect for modern ‘gentlemen’, as well as glamorous and original garments for men and women who love a dynamic and metropolitan style.

Thus, at Doboutique, you can find perfect clothes and accessories to dress in style for every occasion and every season. The special selections are interesting, such as the “Picks” for her and for him to discover the new trends, as well as the “Icons revisited” proposals that offer an overview of the great fashion classics, reinterpreted in a contemporary and original style.

Shopping on Doboutique is an enriching experience: you don’t just put clothes and accessories in your cart, you are transported into the world of Dell’Oglio fashion thanks to the evocative stories that, between images and words, evoke real life moments.

The collections are frequently updated thanks to Mario Dell’Oglio’s attentive selection according to the time of the year. Furthermore, those who do not want to miss out on the latest news and wish to receive fashion tips and promotions can subscribe to the newsletter and join the D’O fashion club.