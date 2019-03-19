Your eye doctor tells you after your exam that the great news is your blurry vision can be improved! The bad news is that you have to wear some sort of corrective lenses to do it.

As adults, we’re supposed to take such things in stride. Glasses shouldn’t be something we fear. They’re only a means to improve eyesight, right? Glasses are no longer the immediate nerd alarm or symbol of weakness that they were in the past. Frames are now seen as a symbol of intellect and authority. Fashion forward folks even wear non-corrective glasses to accentuate features or add flair to a look. Glasses are cool!

Eyeglasses have come a long way since the first pair of spectacles. Customers now get a dizzying assortment to choose from in terms of shape, size, and color. The problem is that most of these frames are part of a one size fits all model. As a result, typical eyeglasses manufacturers make frames that really only fit a small proportion of the world’s faces.

That’s all well and good unless you’re an Asian American looking for a pair of glasses that don’t dig into your face or constantly need to be shoved back up your nose. Glasses for Asian faces are the answer and brands like KaiOptics are here to save the day!

Everyone wants to look good and feel good and because Asian fit eyeglasses are specifically made for Asian faces, you can feel comfortable throughout the day. Imagine looking down at your stove while cooking dinner and not having to push your glasses back up your nose before they fall into a pot. Or taking your glasses off at the end of the day and not rubbing the indention marks off of your cheeks. These scenarios are totally possible!

Asian fit eyeglasses are designed to accommodate higher cheekbones and a slightly lower nose bridge. Online consumers choose from frames built with longer nose pads and less of a curve, meaning that they will actually fit your face. Different frame widths mean that you can now get glasses that fit well, sit properly and look great.

Ill-fitting glasses not only cause issues in terms of comfort, they can actually cause problems like headaches and eye strain. The whole point of wearing prescription glasses is to improve your vision. Why would you settle for glasses that don’t do their job?

Asian Americans now have access to a wide variety of eyeglasses that will not only fit comfortably throughout the day but can also reflect unique personality and style. Choose a pair of green cat eye glasses if that’s what will make you feel amazing. Or you can go the more traditional route. Whatever your style choice, you can be confident throughout the day with glasses that are created to fit your face.

Whether you simply want a great fitting pair of glasses to let you safely go about your day or you want to use your new specs to make a statement, the choice is yours.