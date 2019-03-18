Featured Posts

pastel manicure
The Best Pastel Nail Polish Colours For Spring
As seen in the local flower shops and ice-cream stores, laydylike sheer pastels reign supreme this spring. They epitomize femininity and project the fresh romanticism of young love. Add a touch of flair to your nails thanks to these refreshing pastel nail colours for spring.
spring fashion woman
Dreamy Pastel Outfit Ideas To Get You Excited For Spring
Elegant and flattering pastels are one of spring's biggest fashion trends. On-trend shades of baby pink, soft green, pastel blue, and sorbet yellow were used prominently on the Prada, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton's catwalks. So, are you passionate for pastels?
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
How To Add Extra Style To Any Outfit With Socks

woman socks

Socks come in a vast array of colors, prints, and materials. Because there are so many options, it is possible to find a pair of socks to tie together any outfit and add your own unique style. Whether you are running errands in a casual outfit or dressing up for a business meeting, you can find socks to enhance your outfit. Choosing the right socks to add extra style to your favorite outfit does not have to be difficult. Here are three questions to ask yourself before selecting a pair of socks to find the perfect ones to enhance your outfit.

What Is the Occasion?

woman long socks

Socks are a vital aspect of many outfits, whether you are dressing for a formal or casual event. Determining the occasion you are dressing for will help you choose the perfect socks. Formal events will most likely require neutral-colored socks, while casual events may allow for fun, bold colors.

For formal events, you should match the color of your socks to the shade of your pants. Beige socks pair well with khaki pants while black or brown socks match suit pants. The exception to this rule is formal outfits that utilize a pocket square. In this case, choosing bold socks that match the pocket square add a stylish pop of color. It can also be a fun photo opportunity when several people wear and show off brightly-colored socks.

Casual outfits allow you to express your individual style. Choosing socks in bold hues allows you to show off as much color as you want without overwhelming your outfit. The secret to completing the perfect outfit is to use your socks to balance out the color scheme.

Which Material Is Most Suitable?

christmas socks and a dog

Along with a wide variety of colors, socks come in an assortment of textures. Different textures are more suitable for certain occasions, so the material is an important factor in choosing the right socks. Cotton is the most common sock material and works well for many occasions. Wool socks can be a good choice if warmth is a factor. Bamboo and cashmere socks are luxuriously soft, making them ideal choices for formal events or when comfort is a factor.

Will a Special Print Add Extra Style?

christmas socks

In addition to color, print also adds a stylish element to bold, fun socks. There are many fun socks for women with bold geometric patterns, trendy stripes, or cute printed designs. From puppies to hearts to flowers, there is a design to cater to any interest.

Choosing a printed design is a fun way to add your own unique style to your favorite outfit. You can often find fun Women’s novelty socks with prints that represent your job, such medical-instrument designs for doctors and nurses or animal prints for veterinarians. You can often find socks printed with your favorite animal or flower, and you may even find some with your favorite quote.

Novelty socks also come printed in fun holiday designs. Don a pair emblazoned with pink hearts to show off on Valentine’s Day, choose a pair with turkeys to wear on Thanksgiving, or showcase your Christmas spirit with a pair that has tiny Christmas trees. There are socks for every holiday or occasion, making them an easy accessory for you to use to showcase your holiday spirit.

Socks are a fun accessory that can be used to enhance any outfit. Because there are so many options to choose from, you may choose to play it safe with neutral-colored socks that match several outfits in your wardrobe, but choosing natural hues may not give you a chance to express your individual style. With many bold colors and prints to choose from, you can find socks to add extra style to any outfit.


