Featured Posts

Ralph Lauren turtleneck
New Ways to Style a Turtleneck
Cozy and chic, a simple turtleneck is a luxe sweater weather staple. Although every woman has at least one turtleneck in her wardrobe and certainly knows how to wear it, a turtleneck has undergone a major fashion update.
View Post
girl wearing plaid scarf
6 Ways To Wear Your Favourite Plaid
Since plaid is a must-have pattern for cold-weather styles, it is no surprise this fall season it gets a fashionable upgrade. Rooted in the classics, the plaid will satisfy fans of heritage-style clothing, outdoor enthusiasts and sophisticated ladies alike.
View Post
woman in a trench coat
Trench Coats That Save The Day
If there is one item a woman cannot live without in spring, it is a basic, functional, and well-tailored trench coat. During the tricky trans-seasonal months, the trench coat saves the day, especially when it is windy or rainy.
View Post
To top
25 Oct

Fall and Winter Trend: Over the knee Boots

by Gabi
Shoes, Shoes & Accessories
woman in thigh high boots

Thigh-length, thigh-high or simply thigh boots are the ones that extend above the knees. They are also known as over the knee boots and are said to be a next Fall Winter must have. God, I’m looking forward to this Autumn!

louis-vuitton

The only problem is the designers don’t actually care about how women are going to deal with the implied eroticism of the thigh-high boots. In fact, they are frequently related to erotism, boot fetishism, prostitutes and professional dominatrices, so it’s a good idea to know how to wear them properly.

, and avoid this unwanted slutty looks by dressing their models in a totally unsexy way. Baggy clothes and too long jackets draw off the attention from the thigh-high boots, loaded with erotism.

emilio-pucci

on the other hand opts for a more dominatrix style by completing the looks with a daring eye make-up. , whose idea is to wear the boots with a short dress or a short fur has stolen my heart. Somehow it makes a perfect compromise between fashion and good impression – as I’d call it.

The desired length of this season’s over the knee boots is just over the knee, avoiding the ones that reach almost to the crotch (referred to as crotch boots). They can be either flat () or high-heeled (, , ). For your own good, choose the ones made of genuine leather or suede and the colours seem just toned (black, grey, brown, green, creamy). The aim is so as to make the boots just a ‘dessert’, not the ‘main course’.

 

antonio-berardi
antonio-berardi2
chloe
emilio-pucci
emilio-pucci2
gareth-pugh
gareth-pugh2
gianfranco-ferre
giuseppe-zanotti
haider-ackermann
haider-ackermann2
hermes
hermes2
loewe
louis-vuitton
prada
stella-mccartney

See the best hand-picked boots from :

Dune SCISSORS over the knee boot

Dune Leather Stretch Over The Knee Heeled Boot

Dune Tinkerbell Over The Knee Back Cutout Detail Leather BootDune Black Heeled Over The Knee Boot


Related Posts

Previous post
Leopard Print Pieces To Take Your Look To The Next Level
You might also like
hm-collaborations
The Most Successful H&M Collaborations Of All Time
2018-10-19
fashionista in kitten heels
Kitten Heels Are Back: The IT Shoes Of 2018
2018-08-06
party and evening dress shoes
Top Party And Evening Shoes to Keep You Dancing All Night Long
2018-07-28
Follow Me On Instagram
Maliny z mojego ogródka - how cool is that? 🍇🍇🍇 #raspberry #malina #garden #fruit #fall #autumn #jesień #red #instaphoto #instamood #leisure #ikea #rednails #instagirl #photooftheday #nature #naturelovers #nature_seekers #eko #instagood #instadaily #potd #healthyfood #healthylifestyle #healthy #healthyeating #ogrodniczka
Żele w moim wykonaniu 💅 #tgif @pinkgellac #gelnails #gelnail #gelnägel #gelmanicure #manicure #mani #rednails #rednails💅 #rednails❤️ #ladyinred #friday #fridaymood #nailporn #nailstagram #nails💅 #nails #nailaddict #nailartist #nailpro
Somebody stop me! Znowu kupiłam torebkę 👜 przynajmniej perfuma jest na prezent 😁 #instabag #instafashion #instaphoto #fashionista #fashion #fashionweek #fashionblogger #fashionistas #fashionlovers
Nowy przyjaciel rodziny - Edi AKA Kocia Dziecinka 👧😍😺 #catrelax #catofig #catsoninstagram #catstagram #catlounge #catsofinsta #catsofinstagram #catig #cat #catoftheday #cats #catfur #catlover #caturday #catlady #instacat
Badgley Mischka leather bag // Skórzana torba Badgley Mischka - kto reflektuje? 👜🛍👛 @badgleymischka + @veneziapoland slingbacks #shopping #fashionista #fashionblogger #instafashion #instabag #badgleymischka #handbags #bags #shoppingqueen #fashionable #leather #blackbag #picoftheday #instagood #instadaily #ootd
Koniec pracy! Zarządziłem 😁😂😁 #gingercat #gingercats #gingercatsrock #gingercatsrule #catrelax #catofig #catsoninstagram #catsofinsta #catig #cat #catoftheday #cats #catlover #laptop #laptoplifestyle #itcat #caturday #catseverywhere #catlove #catseverywhere #catlove #freelancer #freelancerlife
Sleepy kitty 😻🐈😈 #instamood #instaphoto #instafashion #polishwoman #polishgirl #blackandwhite #monochrome #artistic #portrait #nightlife #mystic #details #lips #lipsense #zoom #photooftheday #photograph
This site uses cookies Find out more