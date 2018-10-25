Thigh-length, thigh-high or simply thigh boots are the ones that extend above the knees. They are also known as over the knee boots and are said to be a next Fall Winter must have. God, I’m looking forward to this Autumn!

The only problem is the designers don’t actually care about how women are going to deal with the implied eroticism of the thigh-high boots. In fact, they are frequently related to erotism, boot fetishism, prostitutes and professional dominatrices, so it’s a good idea to know how to wear them properly.

Antonio Berardi, Haider Ackermann and Hermès avoid this unwanted slutty looks by dressing their models in a totally unsexy way. Baggy clothes and too long jackets draw off the attention from the thigh-high boots, loaded with erotism.

Gareth Pugh on the other hand opts for a more dominatrix style by completing the looks with a daring eye make-up. Emilio Pucci, whose idea is to wear the boots with a short dress or a short fur has stolen my heart. Somehow it makes a perfect compromise between fashion and good impression – as I’d call it.

The desired length of this season’s over the knee boots is just over the knee, avoiding the ones that reach almost to the crotch (referred to as crotch boots). They can be either flat (Giuseppe Zanotti) or high-heeled (Stella McCartney, Louis Vuitton, Loewe). For your own good, choose the ones made of genuine leather or suede and the colours seem just toned (black, grey, brown, green, creamy). The aim is so as to make the boots just a ‘dessert’, not the ‘main course’.

See the best hand-picked boots from Dune: