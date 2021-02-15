Featured Posts

Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
15 Feb

Fashion Trends That Will Be Popular in 2021

by Gabi
Fashion
women in lingerie

A fresh crop of fashion trends is successfully coming through digital runways, live-streamed shows, Insta releases, YouTube fashion shows, and other sources when old rules no longer apply. But fashionistas know the ways to energize the current moods. Therefore, keeping up with the latest look should not be hard. All you have to do is browse online and find the latest trends in fashion. The good thing about the latest fashion trend is that they will not cost you a lot as some are from last year and they never really got a chance to shine. Here are the fashion trends that are expected to be popular in 2021.

Belts

leather belt

It’s all about creating an interesting shape on the body this spring. Cinch your waist for the fresh iteration this season; whether you are all about embellished bows or something edgier like heavy metals, finding a middle ground for your perfect fit is not a problem.

Belts were mostly used as an accessory when it comes to fashion. They were used to hold baggy pants as well as on oversized shirts. These days, more and more fashionistas are starting to use belts as a fashion statement even when they play keno at casinos.

Bralettes

woman beautiful skin

Dare to Bare! These were used as bras; they were layered under baggy shirts in the past. This was often done to bring out that extra color or extra print. Now people are wearing them under blazers and cardigans as a fashion statement. You can try a black one as it goes with many colors. If you like it, then you can add a whole lot of other colors, celebrities are wearing these.

Some bralettes are sportier in look, but others are made from velvet or silk luxe materials for an elegantly creative look. Bralettes trend is gaining momentum and is really hard to ignore on both ends, the high streets, and high-end shopping circuits.

Black and White Colors

office woman in a blazer

Black and white always look modern and classy. The perfection of this ideal contrast is hard to explain, that always sounds chic enough. Black and white have trended in the past, and it is back again. So many celebrities are bringing these colors to life, especially when they are playing acepokies casino games. You can put on a white shirt and black pants. A white or black blazer is another failsafe option. You can even experiment when it comes to the accessories that you are going to use. Experiment with the earrings as well as the bracelet that you wear with these colors.

Matching Sets

fashionista in a pink suit

In the past, matching suits used to exist only when it comes to pajamas. You can now do the same with some clothes as well. You can wear matching sweatsuits in social settings just as you would do when you are indoors. You can even use similar colors to create that look of a matching suit, which will be cool. You can wear matching boots and experiment with the accessories that go along with the outfit.

The athleisure style of matching suits is rising from the dead – another borrowed style but this time, it’s borrowed from Y2K. But the matching sets are embracing all materials, including knit, silk, satin, to name a few.

Are you ready to embrace the visually interesting and lively fashion trends of 2021 that we will be seeing everywhere this year?

