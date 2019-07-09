Featured Posts

9 Jul

Hope for your Mouth After Tooth Loss

by Gabi
Health and Fitness
smiling woman white dress

Have you ever had a conversation with someone who covers their mouth with their hand as they speak? It’s a safe bet that the person either has bad breath or some missing teeth they don’t want you to see. Having missing teeth can be extremely embarrassing. Those teeth are not coming back. No adult wants a mouth full of gaps. Fortunately, modern dentistry has come up with some solutions. Perhaps the best of those solutions is dental implants. A dental implant serves as a whole new tooth. Dental implants have grown in popularity in recent years and hold many advantages over tooth replacement options.

They Look Natural

beautiful smile woman

When someone looks inside your mouth, you want them to see something that looks natural. One of the best parts of dental implants is that they look real. Losing teeth can cause uneven spaces and crowded sections in your smile. This can be costly to correct. Dental implants will keep your teeth properly space and therefore keep your natural smile. As New York dental implant expert Dr. Marc Lazare puts it, these implants are almost indistinguishable from your other teeth, which is a huge plus as natural results are what we all go for, no? Perhaps more important than that is the fact that dental implants will boost your self-confidence. You will now be able to smile, eat, and speak to people without worrying about what your open mouth will look like. While it is important to consult a Dental Implant expert, most experts agree that a dental implant is secure, stable and the best option.

Improve Jawbone and the Ability to Chew

Most people are not aware of the impact a loose tooth can have on their jaw. If you choose some of the other options that are available, such as bridge, your jawbone will eventually begin to weaken underneath the missing tooth. This and other similar methods do not allow the bone underneath to get the correct stimulation. According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, dental implants are the only option that preserves the natural bone in the mouth. Getting dental implants can prevent a number of potential complications down the road. Because they are secured with a screw in your jaw, they allow for the normal chewing of food. In addition, they also allow for more normal and clearer speaking.

High Success Rate

smiling brunette

A dental implant is a safe and secure procedure. Well planned out and cared for dental implant have survival rates that are much higher than other teeth replacement options. How a tooth gets knocked out really doesn’t have an impact on the success of a dental implant. According to the Journal of Practical Periodontics and Aesthetic Dentistry, dental implants after tooth extraction are excellent for teeth lost as a result of fracture, root canal failure, root absorption, and other trauma. While success rates for this procedure are high, it is critical to consult with Dental Implant expert. Anytime you replace missing teeth it can be a lengthy process. It is important to have a specialist that will take all precautions to ensure the patient is happy and healthy.

No Replacement Needed

Most people don’t get excited about going to the dentist. Having to have multiple visits regarding the same issue is even worse. Unlike bridges or dentures which have to be replaced every two to five years, dental implants are a long term solution. With good care and maintenance, dental implants should last an entire lifetime. Having an implant is essentially like having a brand new tooth. As long as you take care of it you will not have to make any special trips to the dentist. Also, implants don’t have the issue of refitting that denture often do. With dentures, it often takes several fittings to find the right fit. If the dentures don’t fit right they can also lead to lots of pain. Implants are almost totally opposite. A specialist takes the time to shape the outer portion of the implant to make it look natural. Once it is fit there will be no problems.

You will save money

smiling woman

Of course, this may be the best reason of all. Getting implants will ultimately save you money over other procedures. The upfront costs of dental implants may make them seem more expensive. The reality, however, is that other procedures like dentures and bridges have long term costs associated with them. Once you get dental implants there is no need for additional appointments for fitting or adjustments. With bridges and dentures, there are often additional visits for pastes and other extra care. This costs more money, making these procedures more expensive.

Losing a tooth can be a devastating moment in a person’s life. With modern dentistry, the stress is much less than in previous times. Of all the options available, dental implants are clearly the best option. They are a long term solution that will make you feel like you have your original smile back. A smile is something you simply can’t put a price tag on.


