6 Jul

How to Avoid Ever Needing a Revision Nose Job

by Gabi
Health and Fitness
woman face close up

The majority of know what the advantages of cosmetic surgery are, what many of us may not realize is that these benefits may become undone over time. This is driven by a variety of different factors, with many of these being seen in the immediate aftermath of the procedure. Many of these factors may be things that you may not have realized, such as allergy treatment and medications, as well as a few others. This is why a cosmetic surgeon will speak with you about what to avoid in the weeks and months after a rhinoplasty to ensure that you reap the most rewards possible.

The majority of us will want to undergo the operation, primarily because we want to avoid the issues that it treats – even fewer will want to have a second treatment. However, many people may not realize what they should and shouldn’t do to avoid this, which means that they may often end up needing a second treatment. That being said, there are a few notable things you should look at to avoid having to get a second operation in the years following your initial surgery.

What Is A Rhinoplasty?

woman face upside down

Rhinoplasty is perhaps best known as a nose job and, according to Hudson Valley rhinoplasty expert Ran Y. Rubinstein, can be extremely useful for fixing functionality issues when done well by a certified surgeon. While many people might believe that the primary reason for undergoing the operation is cosmetic, this isn’t the case, as there can be a variety of reasons that it’s done. Chief among these is to correct any airway blockages or other issues that may make breathing through the nose difficult. In many instances, this can be the result of a congenital disability or damage during a person’s life. It should be noted that there are several risks associated with the surgery, with some of the more common, including a negative reaction to anesthesia or infection.

What Is A Revision Procedure?

A revision procedure is exactly what it sounds like, with this second operation fixing any issues that may have been caused either by the initial operation or by improper healing. In the majority of cases, these are often persistent problems that weren’t addressed or were created by the first rhinoplasty. In many circumstances, the second nose job will tackle the same issues as the first, plus a few more. Some of the more notable instances of correction address:

  • An excessively narrowed nasal tip
  • Incomplete shaping
  • Excessive scarring, either internally or externally

Though many of these issues can be caused by the original surgery, many of them can be caused by a variety of other problems, such as mistakes in the healing process. That being said, there are a few ways that you may be able to avoid the need for a second treatment.

Get It Right The First Time

woman with a lipstick

One of the primary ways of ensuring you shouldn’t need a revision rhinoplasty is to ensure that the first operation is of a high standard, which means that you should find a high-quality professional to work with. There is a variety of things that you should consider when doing so, as the choice can drastically affect how the long-term effects of the original procedure are. The first of these is naturally to ask friends and family for referrals, before then going on to research the recommendations on your own.

Another part of this research is looking for reviews from previous patients. This process shouldn’t solely focus on recent patients, as you’ll need to look for clients who the surgeons have worked with years previously. After all, many of these current patients, many have high-quality results; however, to avoid having a repeat rhinoplasty, you’ll want to know what their longer-term effects look like.

One of the most significant factors in this process is to ensure that the cosmetic surgeon that you choose to hire is certified and insured. While this may be somewhat of an obvious step in the process, the number of people who may not check this can be surprising. There can be a variety of mandatory minimum requirements that each state has, although many surgeons may go above-and-beyond this, which is a sign that they may be of a higher quality than others. This includes a degree from a medical institution, as well as board certification, which may be updated regularly.

How the surgeon and their staff initially welcome you should also be a defining factor in your decision. The chief reason behind this is the fact that, if their customer service is of a low standard when you first contact them, then it will be of low quality after the procedure, especially in the years after.

Follow Aftercare Advice

woman face lipstick

How well you take care of the wounds after surgery can play a vital role in the long-term results of the procedure. This means that you’ll need to ensure that you follow the instructions that your medical professional provides you with. Typically, this will mean resting your head regularly, which should be kept elevated as much as possible. Ensuring that you don’t put too much pressure on the wounds while doing so is also highly recommended.

This process also means avoiding sunlight as much as possible, as the UV rays may have quite a large effect on how well it heals. Furthermore, you should take extra care in preventing shampoos or other products from coming into contact with your stitches while they’re healing. While this may not have an immediate effect, it could hinder the process, leading to further issues in the future.

On top of this, there will be a variety of appointments with your medical professional to go to while you’re healing. By attending them, you’ll be able to ensure that the incisions made during the operation are healing correctly, which will play a significant role in whether or not you need further cosmetic surgery in the future. Furthermore, you may also need to avoid any allergy treatment during the weeks and months after the procedure, as this can interfere with much of the work that was initially done.


