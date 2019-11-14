Featured Posts

14 Nov

How To Confirm The Authenticity Of Designer Clothes

by Gabi
Lifestyle Blog
fashionista with a smartphone

Fashion is indeed a lifestyle. Sometimes it may be hard to cope with the fact that you’re paying as much as you are for a single outfit, but whatever the cost, it always seems to be worth it at the end. Most people, when buying new clothes, usually pay a lot more attention to the brand than the look.

To be more exact, we choose our clothes the way we eat our food. We eat with our eyes first, which is proportional to we choose the clothes with our eyes first. But the real process of eating, meaning the decision to buy a specific piece of clothing is made when we find out about the brand, pretty much how we do so when we found out what the food we’re about to eat is made out of.

shopping for bargains

If it’s made out of healthy and tasty ingredients, we’re more than happy to chow down on it without a second thought, but if we find out that it’s something that’s going to make us sick within a week, most tend to refrain. At least those that keep an eye on their health.

The designer clothes are the same. If we find out that the quality of the fabric used is going to last us for a long time and make us comfortable in the clothes we buy, we’re very fast to choose that as our clothing of choice, especially when the brand is reputable. But if we find out that these clothes are just going to last us a week then we tend to simply ignore it.

Selling fake designer clothes has been a serious issue not only for the consumers but for the designers themselves. Having their design be associated with low-quality material is very damaging for a brand in the long run, but the money to be made in fake designer clothes tends to blind manufacturers from “shady” firms.

New ways to make sure your new purchase is authentic

fashionistas shopping

Many of you may be unaware of the blockchain, but it’s a technology that could potentially save us the headache of accidentally buying fake designer clothes.

You see, the blockchain is a technology that tries to be as transparent as possible, meaning that almost everybody can see what somebody changed in the database, when they changed it and why they changed it. This means that faking the authenticity of a product is going to be impossible.

It’s also a great technology to store information on. For example, the Australian government was relying on the blockchain to find out why so many AU bitcoin casino games were starting to become so popular. In order to find out the reason for the technology’s popularity, they had to use the technology itself.

Anyway, I hope that was enough of an explanation. Now, what is this technology doing in the fashion industry? Exactly what we described as a problem at the beginning of the article. It is the perfect tool to ensure that the clothes you are buying, are authentic and expertly designed by the brand owner or their employees themselves.

The way this happens is that every piece of clothing comes with a traceable code. An application on your smartphone can read that code and display almost the entire journey of your new purchase. For example, it can show where the raw materials came from, where was it all sewn together, who did it, how long it took and etc.

woman shopping heels

Basically, you get to find out the whole background of your clothes, thus having the opportunity to save yourself from either paying extra for fakes, or buying fakes in general.

Some fashion stores in countries like the UK and the US have already started using this technology, but it’s still in its testing phase. It’s possible that large brands like GAP, D&G, Armani and various others will start to incorporate it in 2020.

Many would think that these corporations are too greedy to spend money on such a technology, but if it makes their customers 100% likely to buy their authentic clothes, then I’m pretty sure they’ll be very excited to have this tech in their arsenal.


