Released to the market in 2007, the Neverfull MM from Louis Vuitton is a popular handbag that is on every woman’s Wishlist. The bag exquisitely blends traditional uniqueness with modern fashion for an impeccably gorgeous product. Due to the popularity of the bag, several replicas have spawned off Louis Vuitton Neverfull Replica. In as much as forgers make an effort to imitate every detail of a genuine Neverfull bag, Louis Vuitton has incorporated some rather intricate features that are hard to imitate. Knowing the features of a genuine Neverfull MM bag is a great step towards being able to spot a fake version of the product.

These are a few features that can help you identify a replica of Louis Vuitton MM:

Material

Louis Vuitton invests in the quality of handbags it produces. The Neverfull MM handbag is therefore made of the finest quality material. The bag is made of superior quality canvas. The common color combination for the bag are Ebene or Azur. In some imitations of the bag, the forgers hardly get this detail right. Some of them use poor quality material to save on the production costs while others use color schemes that do not blend well with the product.

The Packaging

Another detail of the Neverfull MM bag from Louis Vuitton that can point to a replica is the packaging. Due to strong and durable material used in the production of the bag, it maintains its original color under various conditions. They are therefore hardly packaged in plastic bags. The handles of a genuine bag are never wrapped. For a replica however, the plastic bags are used to protect the handbag from any forms of damage as they are not strong. A Neverfull MM that arrives packaged in plastic is therefore likely to be a fake. There are also no plastic authenticity cards attached to the bag. The tags also come in the dust bag, rather than attached to the handbag.

Symmetry

Symmetry is one of the unique selling points of Louis Vuitton bags, including the Neverfull MM. Every element of the products are perfectly matched. The patterns are flawlessly continuous, and the lining is also neatly done. This is achieved through quality workmanship and the use of advanced techniques. This is a detail that is most commonly missed in the replicas of the bag. Some of the patterns in fake Neverfull MM are flawed.

Stitching

Louis Vuitton employs remarkable stitching on its line of products. The stitches are even throughout the bag. To spot a replica of the bag, pay a keen attention to the stitches. If they seem crooked, chances are high it is an imitation of the bag.

Other features to look at are the logo, heat stamps and date codes.