Brogues are a huge trend for Fall, and they are a great alternative to the dress shoe. The fine stitched detailing makes this shoe different than any other. Brogues scream class, confidence, and sex appeal. Grab a pair asap! In summer, wear them with a leather cap and shorts for the ultimate hi-lo mix. In fall, go for an overall menswear-inspired look and wear brogues with a trouser suit.

Traditionally, brogues are considered to be men’s footwear, but we see no rule in fashion, or better to say, ‘fashion has its own rules’. Therefore, there’s nothing to raise your eyebrows if you see women wearing menswear-inspired footwear, the brogues. Brogues are well known for their decorative pattern that goes along the toe and edges. Also, the cap of the shoe forms a design that looks like a W letter.

For girls who wish to create a cool girl’s wardrobe, brogues are the best choice that will beautifully give you a masculine vibe. Today’s fashion offers a wide variety of styles you can create with brogues.

Try on these shoes with denim pieces, like jeans, skirts, shorts, denim shirts, and jackets for a casual and relaxed look. If you want to create a boyish look, try on suits, boyish blazers, and jeans for daring everyday looks. These shoes are excellent to tone down any outfit that looks too much ladylike. In whatever way you put on these shoes, the result looks stunning, crazy, and glamorous.

Brogues are extremely versatile and universal, and you can pair this footwear with almost any kind of style, creating stunningly clean and stylish clothing combinations.