5 Oct

The Stylish Guide to Wearing Minimalist Fashion Trend

by Gabi
Fashion Trends
office wear

It’s time to consider minimalism your personal style. Clean lines, simple shapes, neutral palette – this is what minimalism is characterised by. Your style essentials are a boyish shirt, statement white pants, tunics, and a simple white T-shirt.

Minimalistic clothes were introduced by Phoebe Philo who loaded her fall Céline collection with wide-legged high-waist pants and silk blouses. A fashion abounds in silky, simple separates, neutral tones, and white-washed palettes. The difference is about the futuristic utilitarian details.

How to sport minimalism? Basically this trend is very much connected with colours and a form. Make sure your wardrobe contains a pair of statement wide-legged white trousers in style of Coco Chanel as seen in and Dsquared2. If you prefer to accentuate rather than hide, choose white flare capris as seen in and Moschino.

The chic simplicity, and the wearability have application to efortlessly stylish ethereal dresses and tunics. The predominance of white, ivory, and other pale shades are the keys to indulge in modern minimalism. Infinitely flattering and easy with a clean, minimal feel, minimalistic dresses were showcased in Yigal Azrouël, Rag & Bone and Calvin Klein.

Taking these clues into consideration, we’re left with a surprising summary: as of a spring / summer fashion, less is more!

CLEAN LINES
No prints. No colours. More fun with clean lines. That’s an obvious case for trending minimalist outfits. With great Monet effect, muted dresses might look simple at first glance, but there’s a world of things to examine upon closer inspection like clever cuts and lovely construction.

MINIMALIST SANDALS
Perhaps the best thing about minimalist sandals, though, is that they go beyond trends. It’s quite impressive that minimalist sandals be it a slip-on flat sandal or a lace-up strappy heeled thong, have emerged victorious from the deep, dark shadows of our closets after a couple of years of chunky sneakers and clog soles.

CLASSIC ACCESSORIES
Classic fashion accessories are the go-to for creating the perfect capsule minimal wardrobe. From which minimal fashion lovers make some of the most low-key awesome people to strike up a conversation with.

STRUCTURED JACKETS
The structured jacket is what we mean by statement minimalist fashion. The striking tailored jackets have a comfortable fit retaining the structure in places where it matters, like the shoulders. You can style it with matching pants, this outer layer works just as well with light jeans.

The beauty of minimalist fashion is in how versatile and easily wearable it is for people of all sizes. Beautifully constructed, colour-blocked pieces in neutral shades naturally complement each other and can be worn for pretty much any occasion.

