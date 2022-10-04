Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it's wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
4 Oct

How To Wear A Trouser Suit And Still Look Like A Lady

by Gabi
Fashion Trends
woman wearing culottes

Who said that trouser suits are only a man’s type of attire? Today fashionable women’s trouser suits 2022 have become a must-have item for all women, without any exception.

If until recently charming women’s suits with trousers had the reflection of exclusively businesswomen and formal office workers, now -forward, modern girls and women love to wear them to work, to meetings with friends, walks, etc. In the new season, almost all fashion houses present several styles of trouser suits in their basic collection. And young girls, students, and office ladies, all are much into this trend.

Some designers are paying special attention to the shoulder structures in some fashionable suits for women 2022, making them look more expressive and voluminous. Others come forward with ruffle-decorated sleeves of the jacket. While the trendy lower part of the trousers is so welcoming bringing feminine romantic touch.

Light and soft shades, as well as rich colour palettes of trouser suits, are more appropriate for the warm season. Deep and lush shades like emerald, dark blue, burgundy, purple, and brown look amazing for autumn and winter.

Modern walk is incomplete without the presence of a trendy trouser suit in your look. Therefore, it will not be easy for a lovely lady to escape the charm of a trouser suit. There’s nothing like a smart dressed woman to get the everyone’s attention especially when her smart clothing consists of a crisp, razor sharp career-wear staple that looks so good. Athough a trouser suit is a formal essential for the business-minded woman, it is also a classic that every woman needs in her closet.

Celebrities are wearing trouser suits

Trouser suit shows you mean business which is still considered a kind of man thing. This shows a need for a feminine makeup and accessories. The missing piece from woman’s wardrobe needs adding a subtle splashes of colour through statement accessories like an evening clutch and of course, the essential red lipstick as seen on A-listers. Rihanna, Kirsten Dunst and have forgo the traditional cocktail dress in favour of an androgynous style that instantly sets them apart.

Utility-chic details make it an on-trend favourite in spring summer. Why? A woman dressed in a trouser suit commands attention. She looks cold yet intriguing, sophisticated yet sexy. The office-savvy look means feminine in a different way – not strutting a woman’s strategic stuff in a direct way. Leaving a lot to imagination.

Bored of an overwhelming femininity? Crisp and clean, this is how designers see a modern woman.

