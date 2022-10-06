Featured Posts

6 Oct

Reasons To Choose Prescription Sunglasses Instead of Regular Ones

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
bikini and sunglasses

Many people see those who wear prescription as nerds and geeks. But prescription sunglasses are a medical necessity for some people.

Because of this perception, people using prescription lenses believe they’re not stylish. But this is not true. The many styles of prescription can also make you look cool and trendy.

However, there are other uses of prescription glasses that some people don’t know. This article will discuss the benefits of prescription rather than the regular ones.

They block high-energy visible (HEV) light (blue light)

Sunlight contains many light wavelengths, including high-energy visible (HEV) and ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Blue light is a type of HEV that can damage the retina if it enters your eyes. This can cause serious eye problems, such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Prescription sunglasses block out the blue light. This can help prevent severe eye damage. They also help you see better in bright environments.

They reduce your chances of getting cataracts

woman in aviator sunglasses

Cataracts are a clouding of the lens, which is the part of your eye that helps focus light. If you have cataracts, your vision will be blurry and distorted. This will lead to you having difficulty seeing well.

They also make it more difficult for you to recognize faces and colors. Cataracts can occur at any age but are most common in older adults.

With prescription sunglasses, you can reduce your risk of developing cataracts. They can help protect against sun damage. It’s time to order prescription sunglasses online and reduce your chances of getting cataracts. Wearing prescription outside for long periods protects your eyes from UV rays. This is important because exposure to these rays can lead to vision loss.

They help prevent other eye health issues

Almost all eye problems are linked to external factors. This includes what you see and how much light you’re exposed to. Wearing sunglasses with UV protection reduces your risk of developing cataracts. It also reduces age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

You can also keep your eyes healthy by wearing prescription sunglasses. Choose the ones that block 99-100% of UVA and UVB rays.

They reduce the signs of aging

It might surprise you how much can help reduce the signs of aging. Wearing them outdoors protects your eyes from sunlight. Sunlight can cause premature wrinkles and age spots.

They also reduce glare so you can see clearly when driving or walking under bright lights. This is because of the anti-reflective coating on the lenses. They can make you look younger.

They protect your eyes from projectiles

girl wearing sunglasses

Accidents happen. But you can do your part in preventing the worst of them by wearing a pair of sunglasses. They can protect your eyes from debris kicked up by cars or thrown around by violent winds if you’re out at night.

And suppose you’re driving in the daytime, and something flies into your face. In that case, you may avoid being blinded by it if you have a pair of on your face.

Also, if you work in the field or spend much time outdoors, invest in a pair of sunglasses. They can help prevent eye damage and certain types of cancer.

They can replace your regular glasses

Your prescription glasses are as good as your regular sunglasses. We can even argue that they are better. So, why have two? Why not get the best of both worlds and a pair of prescription sunglasses?

You can wear them for the same reason or use one pair as your regular glasses. You’ll be able to see better than ever before.
You can be sure of the protection you’re getting.

The only benefit of your regular is that they protect your eyes from the sun. But they can’t protect them from everything, like UV rays or other types of harmful radiation.

A pair of prescription will help you see better. Therefore, they’re such a brilliant choice. Besides, you can be confident that they’ll protect you from harmful rays. This is especially important if you live in an area with many sunny days throughout the year.

How to Choose Your Prescription

summer sunglasses

Choosing the right is difficult. Many sunglasses are on the market, each offering various features and benefits. That’s why it’s important to know what you want before shopping.

Once you have a good idea of what you want, it will be much easier to find the right pair of sunglasses. Keep in mind that prescription sunglasses differ from regular ones. They have special lenses that correct vision problems.

Conclusion

In protecting your eyes, prescription sunglasses are a great option. They will help you reduce glare and prevent squinting in the sun. You can even get sunglasses with UV protection. This way, you don’t have to worry about sunburn on sunny days.

