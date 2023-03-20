Featured Posts

20 Mar

Orange: Hot Summer Colour Trend

by Gabi
Fashion Trends
woman in an orange suit

Orange is a hot, strong and energetic colour that represents hues from Spring’s bright palette. It’s no wonder why fashion houses including Vena Cava, Prada, Cacharel, Diane von Furstenberg, and named orange the Ambassador of 2011’s Statement Colours.

Orange is universal taking into consideration the fact that it matches both sporty clothes and evening ethereal dresses. This means, the orange lovers can wear it 24 hours a day (and night). See: Emmy Rossum, Camilla Belle, Kim Kardashian, and Amy Adams. Polished with such a pop of statement colour, these ladies gave their looks major juice with a trendy flair.

Having replaced red from the classic colour leadership, orange promises to match every skin type. The hint is: the paler you are, the more pastel shade of orange you ought to choose. Fortunately, there are many orange hues to choose: clementine, marigold, mandarin, burnt orange. I have a darker complection so I didn’t hesitate to go for a mandarin orange mini skirt from Zara.

Orange is often considered a perfect colour for summer fashion because of its bright and cheerful tone, which is reminiscent of the warm and sunny days of the season. Here are some reasons why orange is a great choice for summer fashion:

It’s a bold and eye-catching color: Orange is a vibrant and attention-grabbing colour that can add a pop of colour to any outfit. It can make a statement without being too overpowering.

It complements the warm weather: Orange is a warm colour that can complement the sunny and warm weather of summer. It can also create a fun and lively atmosphere, which is perfect for the season.

It pairs well with other colours: Orange is a versatile colour that can be paired with many other colours, such as blue, green, white, and yellow. This allows for a lot of creativity when it comes to putting together summer outfits.

It’s a popular colour for summer fruits: Oranges, peaches, and other citrus fruits are popular in the summer months, and the color orange can evoke feelings of freshness, health, and vitality.

Wearing orange can add a pop of colour to your outfit and make a bold fashion statement. Here are some tips on how to wear orange depending on your hair colour:

For Blondes:

Soft shades of orange like peach or coral can complement blonde hair nicely.
Try wearing a solid orange dress or top with white jeans or pants to balance out the brightness of the orange.
Orange accessories such as earrings or a scarf can also be a great way to incorporate this colour into your outfit without going overboard.

For Brunettes:

Darker shades of orange like burnt orange or rust can look stunning on brunettes.
Pair an orange blouse with black pants or jeans for a sophisticated look.
Use orange as an accent colour by incorporating it into your accessories like shoes or a statement necklace.

For Red Haired:

Earthy shades of orange like terracotta or pumpkin can complement red hair nicely.
Try wearing an orange sweater with jeans or a skirt for a casual yet stylish outfit.
Use orange as an accent color by adding a scarf or purse to your outfit.

Orange is a great colour choice for summer fashion because of its boldness, versatility, and ability to complement the warm weather and season. All in all, the key to wearing orange is to find a shade that complements your skin tone and hair colour. Don’t be afraid to experiment with different shades and styles to find what works best for you.

