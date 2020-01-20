Featured Posts

winter fashionista on the snow
Outfit Ideas For This Tricky Transition Fall-Winter Weather
Whether you like it or no, the cool weather is around the corner. The good news is that Fall is the best season for fashion because it is the time to master layers, jewel colours and bold accessories. Let’s talk about the must have items for your wardrobe.
work clothes and louis vuitton bag
Stylish Office Essentials Every Woman Should Own
Looking for the Fall office essentials you'll want to wear to the office? This is the best where you could go! Read about the top stylish workwear clothes for fall to effortlessly incorporate into your existing workwear.
woman in a winter coat
10 Women’s Winter Wardrobe Essentials
Fighting off those frigid temperatures with appropriately warm and winter-proof ensemble is a walk in the park. Make your wardrobe a sartorial winter wonderland with these essential clothing staples to keep you looking stylish yet feeling all warm and fuzzy during Jack Frost’s favourite time of year.
20 Jan

Non-Invasive Vaginal Rejuvenation A Hot Trend In 2020

by Gabi
Health and Fitness
woman in a beautiful lingerie

Vaginal rejuvenation is one of the top aesthetic trends to hit Hollywood, with everyone from Jada Pinkett-Smith to Real Housewives alum Sonja Morgan bringing attention to this sometimes-neglected part of the female beauty routine. Vaginal rejuvenation can comprise either surgical or non-surgical procedures. Depending on the patient’s needs, sometimes, just a few non-invasive laser or radiofrequency sessions can achieve the desired effect.

What Conditions May Lead To A Wish For Vaginal Rejuvenation?

woman wearing a black bra

When it comes to surgical vaginal rejuvenation (vaginoplasty), one of the most common reasons leading patients to seek to make a change, is loosening of tissue after vaginal childbirth, or slackening of tissue as the years go by. Sometimes, women who have had an episiotomy (a surgical procedure used to ‘aid a difficult delivery’) can be displeased with how tissue has been sewn after childbirth. Issues can include discomfort and even pain, and surgery can repair the damage that has been done. At other times, patients may simply be unhappy with the loss of firmness, which can arise both after childbirth and owing to the passage of time. In this case, patients will often discuss with their doctors whether or not surgery or non-invasive approaches are indicated.

Non-Invasive Vaginal Rejuvenation

white bridal lingerie

Laser or radiofrequency are the treatment of choice when it comes to non-surgical feminine rejuvenation. One day spa in Austin is known for a treatment called Votiva, a gentle yet effective treatment, targeting elasticity, blood flow and sensitivity. It essentially involves the application of radiofrequency treatment with the aid of two hand-held devices. Patients have around three treatments, spaced between three weeks and a month apart, plus two follow-up sessions. The treatment takes around an hour and is considered a ‘lunchtime procedure,’ since there is no downtime and patients can return to their normal work or leisure as required. According to a trial published in ClinicalTrials.gov, this FDA-approved treatment is both safe and efficient at “improving external labial appearance, urinary incontinence, vaginal laxity, and sexual function.”

What Can Radiofrequency Achieve?

woman in a black lingerie

Radiofrequency is used not only in vaginal rejuvenation, but also facial and bodily rejuvenation, owing to its ability to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin (the building blocks of skin). In the case of vaginal treatment, it has also been found to boost vaginal blood flow (which results in increased vaginal moisture – including in perimenopausal and menopausal women). The treatment has also been found to produce a tightening (or ‘shrinking effect’) on skin, which can help reduce the symptoms of an overactive bladder.

What About Laser?

woman in a beautiful lingerie

Er:YAG laser therapy is another choice for those after an effective non-invasive treatment. In a 2017 pilot study published in the Journal of the North American Menopause Society, it was found that laser was effective at reducing dryness and improving pH levels. Moreover, this treatment also showed significant improvements in vaginal laxity. Like radiofrequency, the treatment requires a few visits but is totally non-invasive, and can be combined with your daily routine.

If you are worried about a slackening of skin or tissue in the vaginal area, or you simply want a new, tighter look to show off your best bikini, non-invasive radiofrequency or laser may be a good choice. It is vital to speak to your health professional about the suitability of different options. If the issue is cosmetic rather than functional, surgery may be recommended by your gynaecologist and plastic surgeon.


