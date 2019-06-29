Congratulations on your engagement! Planning your big day is very much a journey…where more often than not you have to focus on the destination rather than the rather stressful and financially worrying steps you have to take! Those who have been there and done it will tell you that saving up for their dream wedding was the biggest pressure during their planning process.

You might not want the biggest, flashiest and Instagram worthy wedding that there ever was, but the costs still add up!

If you’re looking for some other ways you can save towards your dream wedding, then read on for our top 4 wedding saving tips!

Good luck!

Don’t be afraid to borrow!

That friend’s wedding you went to last year, with the stunning centre pieces…Ask your friend if you could borrow them for your own special day, or possibly purchase them from her and then you can adjust them slightly, so they match your own colour scheme etc. Things like the frame they displayed the seating plan in, or even your friends beautiful tiara that she wore on her big day, just ask if you can borrow them! If you’re one for tradition then you’ll want something “borrowed” anyway! And your friend will probably feel very honoured to help you out.

Call in those favours

Do you have a friend with a fancy car that would be perfect to arrive in? Or does your cousin make incredible cakes? See if they’ll happily provide their “services” as a gift to you on your big day. Just make sure they don’t feel pressured and they don’t have to if they don’t want to.

Don’t be afraid of DIY

It’s probably a bit much to expect you to make your own dress, invitations, wedding favours and flower arrangements…but there are other tasks you can take on to help reduce costs. Have a go at making your own bunting or table decorations, even the buttonholes! Find out what materials you’ll need and check out a tutorial online – just make sure you don’t bite off more than you can chew.

Your dream date

Wedding season usually runs from May to September…which is usually a guarantee of good weather. It’s also a guarantee to drain most of your budget…consider choosing a date that’s more budget friendly such as April-November. And opt for weekdays rather than weekends. A weekday wedding might be more awkward for some of your guests, but if they have enough time to book days off work or arrange childcare then hopefully it won’t cause too many problems. And if it lowers your guest list a little more, then you’re saving even more money!