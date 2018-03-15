So, the time has come for you to start thinking about the big day. You’ve found the person of your dreams and you want to stand up in front of your friends and family and declare your eternal love for one another. Your wedding day is one of the most important days of your entire life, so it is crucial that you make it one to remember. Maybe you are dreaming of a perfect day which is bathed in sunlight, warmth and waves; if so, a Californian wedding is just the thing for you. Whether you can make it over to the Golden State to celebrate your special day or not, we have the top tips to help you plan the Californian wedding of your dreams.

The Dress

One of the most important parts of a wedding for a bride is getting the perfect wedding dress. After all, these are photos which will be looked back on for decades to come, so the bride needs to look absolutely radiant. Fortunately, 2018 has some gorgeous trends when it comes to beautiful wedding dresses. If you are looking for a glamourous look, a bit of sparkle is back in style. There are plenty of wedding dresses with soft layers of glittered fabric and sparkly embroidery which look classy without being too much. High necklines are also very much in right now, as lace and fabric chokers are making their way onto wedding dresses in the most stylish way. Dress designer Liancarlo have recently premiered their own style of high neckline choker dresses and they are stunning.

The Suit

It’s just as important that the groom is looking just as stunning as his bride, so it is vital to find the best suit for him. Keeping it classic and going for a black tuxedo is never a bad idea; it is an elegant look which is timeless and makes a man look refined and sharp. Bearing in mind that Californian weddings can be swelteringly hot, why not opt for lighter hues with a softer colour palette? This will not only help with the heat but is a refreshingly handsome look which will match better with the bride’s white dress. Go one step further and get your wedding party to join in with matching colours with their partners (no white dresses though!). If your best man or bridesmaid is flying solo this year, encourage them to try online dating sites such as Badoo so they can find their special someone join them in matching colours on your big day.

The Venue

Choosing the perfect place to get married is another important factor. The West Coast is a beautiful part of the world with a diverse landscape which offers plenty of inspiration. For something a little different from a traditional church, head to a vineyard for a place which can offer you the most gorgeous scenery and of course, plenty of wine to keep your guests happy. Ponte Winery in Riverside County specialises in weddings and you and your guests will be blown away by the scenery. If you’re looking for something a little more luxurious, then The Caneros Inn in Napa Valley features 450-square-foot cottages, luxury gardens and fire pits which help to make it the most special place to host your big day.

Your wedding day is a special event which requires some special planning to make it completely perfect, so details such as these are crucial to help you make it truly one of a kind. A Californian wedding is one you will never forget, so follow these tips and you are sure to have the West Coast wedding of your dreams.