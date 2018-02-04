As we anxiously await the next Royal Wedding and are excited about the preparations to the ceremony, we have been busy analyzing the up-and-coming wedding trends to watch in 2018. Whether you’d like your reception to be at a beautiful beach or maybe inside a gorgeous venue, it is important to remember that all of your wedding details should express your personality. There are however, some guidelines on how to make you reception even more fashionable. Just have a look.

Floral Wedding Decorations That Are Way Prettier Than Flower Crowns

Over the past few seasons, we have seen pastel colours and romantic, ethereal vibes on almost every wedding. For 2018, expect a shift away from this light and airy feel. In fact, colours will get dark and moody which means that deep, detailed, and textured florals will take center stage in bridal bouquets and decorations.

For 2018 expect to see more of a creative approach to floral displays such as hanging floral installations. Flowers and greenery above tables are not only a dramatic addition to wedding decorations but also give more space on tables. Think about the free space for candles or big sharing plates.

Wedding wreaths are another big trend for 2018 weddings across all seasons. They are not just for the church doors or the holidays. Today wedding wreaths come in all shapes and sizes to decorate the aisle, complement hanging lights or give your flower girls the bohemian look. Wild grasses, trailing flowers and delicate lights will have your guests impressed by your modern flower installations.

2018 Wedding Invitation Trends Couples Must See

As a bride-to-be you have a lot of running around to do for your ceremony, but you can order your wedding invitations while you are on the couch watching Game of Thrones. Today there are websites which offer modern wedding invitations where you can choose one from over hundreds of special invitation sets. You can find a complete wedding stationery in one place and order everything in the same theme from save the dates to wedding invitations, menus and even matching thank you cards. This is amazingly convenient and saves a lot of time.

Give your guests a heads-up that your party will be sophisticated by sending them an invite that will make them go. Think about wedding invitations that go beyond paper. Fabric, acrylic, leather and natural elements such as wood, can all be used to add a twist to the traditional paper stationery suite.

Watercolour Wedding Cakes That Will Take Your Breath Away

In recent years, one wedding dessert trend that has continued to enchant us is painted, watercolour cakes. These stunners’s look is inspired by watercolor paintings, and features beautifully painted designs within the frosting. Each watercolour wedding cake is the ultimate centrepiece at your wedding reception and the crowning jewel of your dessert table. With creative brush strokes and floral motifs, marble, or abstract, these hand-painted designs are sure to make your guests’ jaws drop.

Wedding Decor Trends, According to Top Wedding Planners

With Pantone announcing Ultra Violet the 2018 Colour Of The Year, expect to see plenty of purple wedding inspiration. We are seeing a desire to incorporate ultra violet especially into invites and table decor. From napkins and plates to name place cards and crystals, ultra violet will take your wedding style to the whole new level.

It also makes the perfect partner to gold accents to luxe up any Ultra Violet styled look. The other trend to try now is copper. You can incorporate copper details in cutlery, chairs and decorative ribbons. This will particularly look great for an autumn wedding colour palette.

Nothing says fairytale wedding like the soft candlelight. Coloured candles are having a moment right now, and it is no wonder why. Instead of the standard white and ivory candles, couples are looking to add a splash of colour, such as the trendy Ultra Violet.

There new wedding trends are a sure way to elevate your wedding day in 2018. Dear brides, are there any trends from the ones we have presented that you are planning to incorporate in your wedding ceremony? Leave a comment below.