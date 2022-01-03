Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
3 Jan

What Your Perfume Is Actually Saying About The Type Of Person You Are

by Gabi
Beauty & Hair
fragrance in a bottle

It is proven that how you form and write your letters speaks volumes about your character. Behavior scientists argue that your handwriting in not about what you learnt in school, but how you apply what you learnt; this is determined by your personality. Well, this is what had to say on the matter “A woman’s perfume tells more about her than her handwriting.”

Most women have several perfume bottles on their dresser top, some because they pick the latest scent as recommended by a friend, others simply cannot throw away used up bottles and a good majority try to sample everything and end up dissatisfied after several attempts. On inquiry, many will complain that it is difficult to get the right perfume one whose smell is a fragrance of oneself. Getting this perfume is not a hard task, nonetheless is it not a piece of cake. The first step in the pursuit of fragrance is to have some background information about perfumes.

One’s meat is another’s poison

We all know that perfumes are a unique mixture of different aromas and oils. Each person reacts differently to each of the constituent oils and the whole mix as a whole. As a person without a perfume, you have a unique body scent maybe not perceptible to us but animals such as dogs get this scent easily. When you add another scent, it reacts to your natural one creating an entirely new fragrance. This is the main reason why you can purchase the same scent with a friend all other factors similar yet get different results.

Temperature differences

Perfumes have an alcohol base in them and we know that alcohol is volatile. Therefore, the same perfume can have different reaction according to temperature due to the differing evaporation rates. A perfume will smell differently during the day from the night and some are manufactured for specific times of the day.

Perfume families

Fragrances also have families and the categorization depends on the chemicals and the extracts that make up the scent. The categorizations differ as some place them into four groups others into six or eight. I will go through the 8 family list, according to smell to give you a more comprehensive selection:

  • Aldehydic – the perfumes have a fresh and pure scent. The main constituents are from the aldehyde group of chemicals.
  • Floral – the scent is sweet  and the main constituents are flower extracts such as lavender, jasmine or rose
  • Aromatic – gives one the fresh scent reminding one of the outdoors and the main extracts are herbs such as rosemary
  • Fruity – the scent is fresh and has a fruity smell similar to the main fruit extract. Most of the perfumes are extracted from citrus fruits.
  • Aquatic – the smell evokes memories of the , fresh linen or clean mountain air. The constituents are synthetics designed to evoke aquatic scents.
  • Chypres – these perfumes are extracted from green matter such as oakmoss or labdanum. The scent is a mixture of floral and woody
  • Gourmand – extracted from chocolate, vanilla or caramel the scent is simply edible and delicious.
  • Woody – the perfume is made from wood extracts such as cedar or sandalwood. It has a particularly masculine yet strongly earthy scent
  • Oriental – also known as the warm perfumes, the scent is sensual and extracted from musks and exotic plants.

Getting your handwriting right

Knowing all the above factors, the main question is how to choose the fragrance for you. Take a sample bottle; spray it once on the pulse areas (the wrist or the neck). Do not touch the area but cover it up with a sleeve or collar. After three minutes, smell the perfume and let the fragrance linger. Do not apply another perfume immediately if not pleased but allow that one to evaporate completely and you olfactory sense to clear of the previous smell.

Do not try more than three in one trial, as the scents will be mixed up. If you are looking for a night scent, look for it at night. The same goes for a day scent. The worst place to try out scents is in the shop as they are all in the air. After squirting, cover up then go outside to get the scent. A pointer to remember is that our perfume tastes change as we age and scents are affected by our monthly cycle. It is all about body chemistry so have fun in the pursuit of fragrance!

This guest post was written by blogger Erica McPherson. Erica’s company has a great collection of Scarlett Black London dresses that could be used as both day and evening dresses; you should still be choosing your perfume according to your taste.

Related Posts

  • Fresh Takes On The Classic Leather TrenchFresh Takes On The Classic Leather TrenchIn Winter 2012, trench coat gets such a remarkable update that it starts to resemble a dress. With sophisticated, bright colour and classic lines, the coloured leather trench is sure to become a staple in your wardrobe. , and already have ones. And you? Posted in Fall Fashion
  • Men’s Guide To Dressing For Your Body TypeMen’s Guide To Dressing For Your Body TypeCelebrities usually wear dashing outfits and are oftentimes ready to kill a red carpet entrance. But when you try to imitate their style and look in the mirror, you may not look exactly like them. We’re not all built the same. And chances are you won’t have the same body type as any […] Posted in Fashion
  • Top 2021 Lingerie Trends That We Totally LoveTop 2021 Lingerie Trends That We Totally LoveBeing comfortable with your body and mind will undoubtedly make your year ten times better and relaxed. The lingerie trends ahead in bright and invigorating colors, seductive details, and soft and luxurious fabrics are exciting yet practical. Read more about lingerie trends that will […] Posted in Fashion
  • The Best Kept Secrets About Eyebrow GroomingThe Best Kept Secrets About Eyebrow GroomingPerfect eyebrows balance your features and frame your eyes. Before maintaining and keeping your brows groomed, be sure to have them shaped properly. This means choosing a brow shape that is right for your features - discover the best shape for your face and learn how to achieve it. Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • The Best Fashion Designers of All TimeThe Best Fashion Designers of All TimeHigh-end brands and fashion houses are an integral part of the exclusive luxury fashion world, but the names behind these brands and houses certainly play a key role in developing highly innovative and creative fashion pieces. Posted in Fashion
  • A Beginners Guide To Skin TypesA Beginners Guide To Skin TypesWhen it comes to specialized skincare, there is a variety of good quality products available. But for the novice, or those wanting to pay a little more attention to their skincare routine, the sheer range of products available can make selection a daunting affair. Here are some basic […] Posted in Beauty & Hair
Previous post
5 Chic Sweater Trends To Elevate Your Winter Looks
Next post
The Best Kept Secrets About Eyebrow Grooming
You might also like
fair isle sweater on a woman
Fair Isle Sweaters to Warm Up Your Christmas
2018-12-03
fashionable woman in a black lace dress
Choosing Romance a With Black Lace Dress
2018-11-29
office look woman
What to Wear to the Office To Stay Trendy?
2017-11-21
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)