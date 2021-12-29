As you put together an outfit, you carefully choose colors that’d highlight your best features, complement your skin tone, and work well with your accessories. However, it can be challenging at times to consider your makeup as well, especially before you put it on. Many women decide on what outfit to wear first, with some planning them ahead of time. As such, they pick colors for their makeup depending on what they’ll be wearing.

As one’s wardrobe can have many colors to choose from, it’s easy to get confused and be overwhelmed with options. Also, coordinating the color of your clothes with your makeup can be tricky. If you’d like some helpful tips on how to do improve your makeup routine, you can consider the following suggestions:

1. Decide On One Color Palette

If you have basic knowledge about complementary colors, then you won’t have a problem choosing a color palette for your wardrobe and makeup. This step is important to avoid going overboard with color while ensuring that you’re wearing colors that look best when put together.

For example, if you’re wearing warm colors such as red, yellow, or orange, you can use a combination of neutrals and cool hues for your makeup. It’s also important to take note of your skin’s undertones to avoid looking too pale or washed out.

2. Wear Colors That’d Complement Your Eyeshadow

Many beauty experts are in favor of wearing clothes that complement the color of the eyeshadow as opposed to those matching it, which is widely considered to be a fashion faux pas. Wearing a matching eyeshadow with one’s clothing is now viewed as an outdated look. Also, this combination tends to downplay the natural eye color, which isn’t a flattering look for many.

As a rule of thumb, bold-colored clothing should go with muted eyeshadow and vice versa.

3. Distribute Colors Evenly

As with anything else in fashion, balance is key. This is especially true when it comes to distributing colors in your outfit and makeup. You may be wearing several items of clothing and accessories, and you can take advantage of them to incorporate color into your wardrobe and makeup as well.

For instance, you’re planning to wear a coat in neutral earth tones. Since the largest item of clothing you have is in a muted color, you can be liberal with color in your other clothing items and accessories. However, if you’re going to wear color on other items, then it means your makeup must complement those colors for a cohesive look.

4. Choose A Focal Point

Though there’s no limit when it comes to the amount of color or print one could wear at a given point, it may be a welcome break for the eyes for some colors to be muted while letting one color stand out. This way, your whole look won’t seem too heavy or busy. To do this, you can choose one item of clothing to carry a bright, bold color that’d easily attract the eyes. Then, you can work on adding other pieces of clothing, accessories, and makeup that’d complement the focal point.

Take the red lipstick trend as an example. Those who were able to successfully pull off this classic look mostly opted for light-colored clothing in muted tones and equally understated face makeup. This set the tone to put the bright red lips as the focal point of the whole look.

5. Know What Works Best For You

Many women learn about what color palette best suits them based on trial and error. At times, it’s hard to stick to one style especially since fashion and makeup trends constantly change. However, this isn’t to say that you’ll have to make many fashions fails before finding out what colors work for you. Just like learning a skill, your confidence and expertise in choosing the right wardrobe and makeup colors develop through practice over time.

As such, it’s important to keep in mind that dressing up is supposed to be an enjoyable experience where you get to express your individuality, and that should come before anything else.

Conclusion

While there are expert recommendations on coordinating one’s makeup and wardrobe, there are no hard and fast rules to follow. You’re free to experiment on what you think looks good on you. You can always try new color combinations and styles to step out of your comfort zone when it comes to fashion as well. With these in mind, you can think of your fashion sense as a way to express yourself and your creativity.