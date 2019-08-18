Planning for a wedding can be exciting and at the same time, overwhelming. It can take a toll on a bride who wants everything to be perfect on her wedding day. However, thanks to technology planning has been made easier with these ten apps.

Here are some other tech tools and resources to help you plan each step the right way.

#1. Wedding Happy

Wedding Happy app is an efficient tool because it schedules what you need to do daily. You only need to sign in with your wedding date. It will then compose a to-do list, contacts for vendors, and a spending summary. Also, it can sync with others.

#2. Pinterest

If you are looking for wedding inspiration, then use Pinterest. You can view images of wedding gowns, flower deco and so much more. It will help you have a visual for what you need on the wedding day.

#3. Tie the Knot

This app will help you keep track of your activities until the final day. This will surely get you excited for the big day.

#4. Pantone studio

The Pantone Studio app is excellent if you are stuck on choosing the color scheme. It offers a maximum of five shades, and you can get an idea of how they will work.

#5. iWedPlanner

Do you want to keep track of everything? The iWedPlanner will organize all your activities, including your vendors and RSVPs.

#6. Wedding Countdown

This app will countdown the months, days, hours, minutes, and seconds to the big day. It also features individual units such as kisses and heartbeats. Also, you can choose your wedding song with this app.

#7. Table Plan

It can be a difficult task keeping your guests happy on your big day. The table plan app helps you to plan for the seating arrangement of your guests.

#8. Bridebook

Every bride needs to have the Bridebook app. It enables you to know what to do, summarize your budget, manage your guest list, and access vendors.

#9. HoneyFund Wedding Registry

This app will help you get useful gifts on your wedding day. You can add anything you want even money donations.

#10. Joy

The Joy app allows you and your guests to share photos from the wedding day. You can share the memories with anyone who uses the app.