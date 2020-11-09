It is never too late to start following your dreams. While others get an early start and you might be late, you are still going to reach the same destination. Who knows, you might even go further and become the best. After winning that real money from online baccarat newzealand gaming, you might want to take yourself or a loved one to an art school.

It is hard to know where and how to start. Therefore, this article is going to be giving you some of the best art schools in the world right now; hopefully, you can get to find your best choice and start living your dreams.

The School of the Art Institute of Chicago

This is a private school that you can get to attend in Chicago. It is linked to the Art Institute of Chicago as well. The school has an acceptance rate of 59%, a graduation rate of 66%. And, if you manage to get the sponsorship that you might need, then you will pay US $43 000, but if not, then you will have to pay almost US $70 000 in tuition.

Parsons School of Design: The New School

With only an acceptance rate of 35%, this is the most prestigious and most sought after art school in the world. The school has an urban campus and currently enrolls up to 5 500 students per, and you will need to pay almost US$50 000 in tuition fees at the school. There is so much that you can get to learn from this school, and it will make it a lot easier for you to fully establish yourself in the art world.

The Glasgow School of Art

This school offers both undergraduate and postgraduate studies as well as PHDs in everything that has to do with art and design. These vary from architecture, fine art, and designing. The fees vary from 2000 pounds for domestic students, while international students have to pay 11,000 pounds. The current director of the school is Penny Macbeth, and the school has up to 160 academic staff to attend to their students.

Royal College of Art

The Royal College of Art is a public research university and is the only entirely postgraduate art and design university in London, United Kingdom, with other campuses in Battersea, South Kensington, and White City. It is the world’s most influential postgraduate university of art and design that offers postgraduate degrees to students from over 75 countries with more than 1,000 professionals to interact with them. It ranked the world’s number one art and design university for five consecutive years from 2015 to 2019.

RCA offers Graduate Diploma, Ph.D., and other qualifications across fine art disciplines applied art, design, architecture, communications, and humanities. The fees vary from the US $9000 to the US $16000 for domestic students, while international students have to pay the US $20000 per year. It also provides financial scholarships to prospective students.

The competitiveness of a person who has been trained and learned from prestigious institutions increases not only due to the status of the diploma received but also due to the high level of exposure, independence, extensive outlook, and the presence of numerous international relations.

Instead of focusing solely on entertainment, try focusing on your objectives to get into one of the best art schools in the world. This can help you achieve your sky-high dreams and make them come true.