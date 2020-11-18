Want to switch-up your lifestyle? Hoping to transform your health in the New Year? Although New Year’s resolutions are notoriously difficult to keep (we’ve all been there), taking care of your health doesn’t need to be a difficult goal.

We’re not expecting you to overhaul your entire life, but with a few changes and self-care initiatives, improving your health is easy-peasy. Here are our favorite tips to start 2021 with a well-rounded, healthy lifestyle.

#1 Schedule Your Annual

Is it just us, or does a visit to the doctor’s office still make you feel nervous? We know it’s not exactly fun to go to the doctor, but seeing your PCP regularly is an important part of maintaining good health.

Regular visits to the doctor ensure you’re up-to-date on vaccines and tests. Getting bloodwork done gives you important information about any dietary changes or supplements your body might need. Additionally, it’s helpful to see your physician so you can ask any pressing medical questions.

#2 Devote Time to Exercise

Exercise is great for your physical and mental health. Physical exertion gets your blood and endorphins flowing!

For the reluctant exerciser, here are a few fitness tips to get started:

● Find a Buddy – Exercising with a friend is WAY more fun than exercising alone. Plus, you can keep each other accountable to show up for workouts.

● Set Concrete Goals – Don’t bite off more than you can chew. Set realistic, concrete goals and remember to pace yourself.

● Allow Time for Recovery – It’s tempting to be overzealous with new workout routines, but it’s important to give your body time to recover. Use ice packs and heat patches for sore muscles, or try using a CBD vape pen to reduce inflammation.

#3 Hydrate

We’re probably not the first (and probably won’t be the last) to tell you to drink more water. Staying hydrated does wonders for your health. Hydration improves sleep, clears skin, increases energy, and improves muscle recovery.

Quick Tip: To remind yourself to drink more water, invest in a reusable water bottle or smart water bottle. This way, you can track your intake and set goals for yourself like “four bottles a day.” Add a squeeze of lemon or some mint leaves to jazz up your beverage.

#4 Use Sunscreen

Sunscreen in the middle of winter you ask? You betcha. Using sunscreen on exposed skin protects you from harmful UV rays. Even on cloudy days, the sun’s rays cause damage to unprotected skin. For those of you who wear makeup, look for a moisturizer or primer that includes SPF for a two-in-one deal.

Quick Tip: Don’t let sun protection end with sunscreen, invest in polarized sunglasses to protect your eyes from damage on bright days.

#5 Get Enough Sleep

Sleep can be an elusive part of your personal health. We know you have a busy schedule and that means late nights and early mornings. But guess what? You’ll feel more focused and productive when you get enough sleep!

Here are a few tips to encourage restful sleep:

● Take Melatonin – Try a sleep-aid like melatonin before bed. This helps reset your circadian rhythm so you can establish an earlier bedtime.

● Use a White Noise Machine – If a loud neighbor or morning traffic disrupts your sleep, use a white noise machine to mask the noise

● Darken the Room – Use blackout shades to reduce ambient light and early-morning sun.

Take Care of Your Mental Health

Attending to your mental health is part of a holistic approach to wellness. Exercise, sleep, and hydration are only part of the equation without proper self-care.

As we transition into the New Year, remember to be kind to yourself as your embark on your health journey. The most important thing is that you feel like your best self!