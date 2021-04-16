For a lot of women, their hair is an integral part of the image of themselves that they portray to the world. We all want a thick, lustrous head of hair, and it can feel disturbing when we notice our hair beginning to thin.

There are numerous different reasons why your hair might start to thin and a few different things that you can try to encourage more hair growth.

Causes of hair loss

The most common cause of hair loss is a hereditary condition that happens as you age. In both men and women, it’s natural for the hair to begin to thin and recede, particularly if the previous generations in your family had the same issue.

There are also causes of hair loss that aren’t genetic. Changes in hormone levels can cause hair growth and hair loss, which is why women so commonly report growing thicker and fuller hair during pregnancy and then hair loss after the birth of their child. Issues with the thyroid and going through menopause can also cause hair loss.

Some medications can cause hair loss, and if you think that this is the case for you, it’s worth talking to your doctor as they may be able to prescribe an alternative. Hair loss can also be caused by stress and excessive hairstyling, particularly if you use a lot of heat and chemicals. Pinpointing the underlying cause of your hair loss is a good starting point, as it may be something that you can resolve.

Diet

It’s possible to promote healthy hair growth by addressing your diet.

Many people experience hair loss as a result of restrictive dieting because they are no longer getting all of the vitamins and minerals that they need to help their hair to grow. Even after stopping a restrictive diet, it can take a few months for normal hair growth to resume.

Ensure that you are eating a diet that is rich in protein and fatty acids, and B vitamins. Iron is also important for your hair growth. There is also some evidence to suggest that caffeine may help to promote hair growth, so you can enjoy your morning coffee knowing that it might be doing you some good!

Hair transplant

If your hair loss is hereditary rather than a result of diet or a medical condition, then your hair won’t grow back by itself. However, it is possible to give yourself a full head of hair once again by having a hair transplant.

Hair transplant means taking individual follicles from the areas of your scalp with healthy growth and implanting them in the areas that are thinning. You can read more about the procedure at hshairclinic.co.uk.

Essential oils

Studies have shown that some essential oils may help to promote hair growth. Pumpkin seed oil in capsule form resulted in increased hair growth in men in one study. Another study conducted on mice indicated that peppermint oil might have a positive impact on hair growth.