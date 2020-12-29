Featured Posts

29 Dec

Top 3 Winter Clothing Designers

by Gabi
Fashion
women in winter clothes

Everyone all over the world knows names like Michael Kors, North Face, Columbia, YSL, and many more, so we will not be talking about any of them, but instead, take some time to appreciate designers who are not always on the covers of the magazines or participate in the fashion shows, rather than stay in the shadow and still do their job.

Dasha Zhukova and Roman Abramovich for Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is one of the most beloved brands by active social media users and people between 20 and 30. The New York-based brand Urban Outfitters always brings some urban vibes into any of its collections and is always eager to offer customers new looks, which are outstanding with nature, their spirit, and of course visuals. The brand is beloved for several reasons, availability, vibrance, and casualty.

Everything great is in simple things they say, and who knows this might actually be true. The brand is proving this by offering very simple items that go well together at a very affordable price and of quite good quality. Despite the global pandemic and literally, nowhere to go, everyone is still willing to look outstanding once in a while, even if watching TV at home or throwing out the trash.

Zhukova and Abramovich made a completely new addition and brought a new spirit to the brand, by offering a new winter collection, which is available with Urban Outfitters already for the second time throughout the year. The winter collection is fully adapted to skiing or snowboarding as well as for cold winter night walks. It is comfortable as well as classy and can be bought for less than $100 a piece. The fact that some new brands and young designers show up in the market even during the pandemic is motivational for everyone. The winter designers who managed to survive the strict beginning of the strict winter have shown us that dedication and passion, as well as good taste in fashion, can work and truly makes customers happy.

Dale of Norway

The history of the business dates to 1872 when industrialist Peter Jebsen, who died 20 years after founding his own brand, first established a textile factory in Dale. The textile facility was completed in 1879. Starting in 1912, the operation included the production of hand-knitted yarn. This was one of the first and the most important steps taken forward in the business, which determined the further success of the company.

While talking about winter clothes, many people think of shapeless clothes, too warm to be comfortable and usually in one color. But, this is not what Dale of Norway offers its customers. The direction of the brand has especially been shaped differently when Oyvind Lauritzen was appointed as the new Managing Director and CEO. Dale of Norway offers very luxurious, yet accessible and stylish clothes, which breaks stereotypes that clothes can not be mainstream and stylish simultaneously.

Whenever you have a look at the design, you shall immediately notice the classy pattern, which follows every single piece. The shapes and style are all made for people with taste, who want to look glamorous even in the cold winter days. The perk is that you can not only look cool for the city look but also find something suitable for skiing or any other winter activity.

Dale of Norway is one of the brands, which might soon become in charge of creating and supplying looks for Norwegian casinos. The casino is usually associated with the high-class society and only brands with qualitative and quantitative products manage to partner with venues like casinos. According to NorskCasino.Online resource, Dale of Norway is one of the candidates for this position, becoming the first Norwegian luxury winter clothing brand to supply casinos.

Meraki by Ani Chabashvili and Nana Kirtadze

This is the history of the Georgian brand, the idea of which was born during lunchtime in the brilliant heads of two friends Nana and Ani. The brand Meraki is getting more and more popular in Georgia and many local celebrities wear different pieces produced by the designers. If anyone ever tells you that those two young ladies never had anything in common with fashion, that might be true, but as it looks like and as you can see, they have exceptional taste and vibrant individualism, expressed in their clothes.

The best part of Meraki as a brand is that it always offers some vibrant colors and great solutions for very regular clothes. One might be afraid of experimenting with colors like bright yellow, green, or blue, but not those two ladies, which is why they always present with the most outstanding pieces, which can highlight not the physical features of the person, but instead highlight the characteristics of the persona and make every single move charismatic.

Meraki produces winter sweaters, shoes, pants, hats, and bags, and everything is in perfect harmony with style, comfort, and yes, even price. Never thought of wearing velvet green trousers, a yellow sweater, and light blue velour shoes? Well, maybe the time has come and you should try it.

