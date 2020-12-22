The pandemic has taught us several lessons and while we may not like any of them, those lessons help us to stay sane throughout the whole time for almost a year already. The isolation is the new orange for the world and while we all hope for the best, we are still expecting the worst.

Because of the global pandemic and strict regulations or recommendations people all over the world are staying home in isolation and wearing new accessories, glasses, and masks. It helps, they say. The isolation and remote working may have been a relief for some, but it has been quite a challenging experience for others. Remote schooling, remote working, and remote meetings have become the very ordinary part of everyone’s daily routine, and it does not matter how much we don’t want it, it is the new reality we all woke up in.

With the constant need for staying home and online meetings, people address creativity more and try to make the new reality as appealing as possible. We might have new clothes, but we cannot wear them, we might have new friends, but we cannot see them and we all have people who we want but cannot hug. In order to survive all of this and stay sane, everyone tries to come up with something creative and innovative, which will focus attention and bring a smile to the face.

Trashy but not trash

Trashy clothes could actually be one of the best self-expression methods. While some people wear vibrant outfits when taking out the trash, others wear official suits and ties while working. Some people wear costumes while watching movies as if they were in the theater and others wear trashy luxury outfits while playing in online casinos as if they were in the real casino, with the diamond ceiling and drinking expensive champagne. You can check this website for more info about the etiquette and general operations of online casinos in a place like Norway. Why Norway? Because they still have a very rustic approach to casinos, preferring to stick to high class attire in casino cruises as well as live broadcasts for games like Poker and Blackjack, where some trashy styles have been adopted for croupiers.

Throughout this time we have all learned how to live on opposite sides of the screen, and there is undoubtedly very little pleasure in it, some aspects give way more opportunity. The photos of people being dressed up as fairies, with wings, huge eyelashes, and extraordinary makeup are all over the internet. Perhaps we all want some sharp feelings and edgy looks, so trashy fashion might be the best solution. The best thing is that it does not have any dedicated space to be worn. You can get yourself a wing or become the Queen’s Gambit character, go to the online date, or wave to the neighbors keeping a two-meter distance.

Trashy fashion is combining different items that might seem uncombinable and may be different but look edgy together. The best way of expressing your individuality and freedom even in isolation. You can dress up as a tourist and have a virtual tour of the Louvre or anything that comes to your mind. Being trashy does not mean being dressed in trashy clothes, it means that fashion can wear any trend and bring a fresh outlook on yourself.

New Challenges Face New Solutions

The joke goes around that 2020 has been the year of introverts, which might be true, yet there is a huge difference between not being able to go out and not willing to go out. Staying in isolation has been quite a challenge for many and new activities can be perfect solutions. No one knows when you can wear the new jeans and hat to the birthday party of your friend, so why not take out the trash in it?

At least this has been the new fashion and believe it or not, this has become one of the most relieving activities for millions of people. According to some research wearing the outside clothes at home while working remotely, can actually make you feel more responsible for the work you are doing and can help you with focusing on one certain task for a longer time. It also revealed that wearing new clothes, or the clothes which we all have saved for special occasions, actually make us feel special and make us do something extraordinary on that day, even in isolation.

The trend of wearing trashy clothes, or in another word the unusual and uncommon outfit makes you more energized, excited, and passionate. The trend was born in Australia, where one woman even created a Facebook page to post all of the trashy pictures and encourage more people to do some crazy stuff.

Many people would dress like different characters of the movies and TV shows, some people would even order the costumes and different accessories from the online shops, in order to look more trashy while doing some very regular activities, such as taking out the trash to the trash bin. Some were seen to be Marvel’s characters, there were Avatars, queens, and different characters. Others wear very eclectic pieces and stick some items on their bodies or faces.

Trashy fashion is the new trend

Wearing evening gowns, a teddy-bear costume, or full cosplay, thousands are using the garden path as a catwalk to show off the fruits of ample time spent in isolation. “As crazy as I feel dressing up at home, it’s the only thing keeping me sane during isolation. Wheeling my bin out in style helps me feel happy again,” said Victoria Anthony, 30, a DJ who lives in Sydney.

For Simon Wait, an Australian superhero fanatic who has built “dozens of costumes and props” over the last decade, bin night was the perfect occasion to don his huge, 2.5-meter tall Ironman outfit.