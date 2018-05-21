She IS the ONE!

She’s that perfect someone you know you’re going to build a future with. When you look at her, you can totally picture growing old beside her on a porch overlooking a garden with a picket fence.

Now that you’re planning an evening together, are you lost for date night ideas that will have her longing to spend more time with you?

Let’s take a look at some of the most exciting things you can do together that will show off your sparkling personality and give her a glimpse of the life you’re visualizing with her in it.

Search for Date Night Ideas that Match Her Personality

Like this feature on Elite Daily explains, plan dates according to the cues your girlfriend gives you in her text messages or social media pages. We’re not encouraging stalking. But, maybe, you could keep your eyes and ears open for some of the things she likes to do. Has she talked about loving the ocean? Plan an evening on the beach with the waves tickling your toes. That could be just the right setting for a warm, passionate kiss which could be the prelude to a lovely evening. Or, maybe, she has mentioned that she loves to go dancing. Or, that she’s a huge fan of a particular rock star. That’s your cue! Take her dancing. And, if possible, arrange for tickets for a concert.

Still not so sure? Take a look at these fun and exciting date night ideas you can experiment with.

1. New Escape Games

Here’s a novel concept that was invented in Japan as recently as in 2004. Since then it has caught the fancy of gaming enthusiasts all over the world. Do a bit of research and you are sure to find venues that offer you some of the best new escape games worldwide. Does your girlfriend love a particular movie or a book? Take her to an escape room that follows the theme as a great date night idea. The objective here is simple. You’ll be locked in a room with a bunch of 4 to 6 other people. And, the room will have a bunch of clues cleverly hidden in say, drawers, behind paintings, or stuck behind desks. You must decipher the clues and find the key to unlock the room and get out before a “dire fate” befalls you. The crunch? You have just 60 minutes to find the key.

Escape game rooms pack in thrills, laughter, excitement, and above all, the need to work together as a team. Such games also challenge your deduction powers and the ability to think on your feet. So, it’s the perfect way to dazzle your lady love with your charisma and intellect.

2. Pack a Picnic for the Park

If your girlfriend loves the outdoors, a simple and delightful outing is an evening picnic in the park. As for the food and drinks, make it a complete outing by shopping with her for the kind of snacks she prefers, and bringing them to the date. Enjoy the ambiance of nature with lots of conversation without distractions keeping your entire focus on one another. Like the results of a study published in the Independent explain, women look for kindness, romance, and emotional stability in a man. The informal, relaxed atmosphere of a park is sure to impress her, and allow her the space and time to initiate the next step to take the relationship forward.

3. Take a Trip Back to Your Childhood

When assessing a potential long-term partner, women like to check and see how a man is around kids. And, the best way to let her peek at the child inside you is to take her to the amusement park. Exchange stories about how you had fun with your family and siblings and listen when she shares some of her favorite memories. You could turn this into a great date night idea because she could envision bringing her own family to the park for a wonderful time – with you being a partner in the fun. Keep in mind that this is the best venue to build an emotional bond with her and get to know her better as a person.

4. Become a Tourist in Your Own Town

Most people know very little about the town they live in. So, surprise your girl and take her exploring the off-the-beaten-track locations she never knew existed – in your city. Do all the things that tourists like to add to their vacation itinerary. For instance, take lots of pictures in weird poses, try the local cuisine at quaint eateries, visit the flea market, or check out a botanical garden or museum. Visit some old buildings to admire the architecture and amaze her with everything you know about your town.

5. The Classic Movies and Dinner

Everyone loves movies and that’s one date night idea which will never go out of style. Keep it informal with a big tub of popcorn and some soda. You can always do a pizza dinner or something later. Like Psychology Today advises, keep your lady involved in the decision-making about what to do next and what to eat. Women like considerate men who are willing to compromise.

The Best Date Night Ideas are Always Informal

The point behind a fun night out is to enjoy yourself and the time you spend together. For this reason, it is best to choose date night ideas that are informal and keep the pressure off from the need to be perfect. Be open and honest (women can always see through an act!) and dress casually. Feel relaxed and you’ll find it easy to get your girlfriend to trust and believe in you.

Go ahead! Blow her away with your charm!