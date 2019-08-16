Featured Posts

16 Aug

What Are The Best Kind Of Accessories?

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
fashionista in heeled sneakers

Did you know it will take a person three seconds to judge you by the shoes and watch you are wearing? Then you can understand why accessories play an integral part in your fashion. The primary aim of wearing accessories is to enhance your outfit. It’s like playing an online casino game. You would want to play one that rewards you better, like when you use golden nugget online casino to play games.

However, it will all depend on how you are wearing them and in what context. Wondering which ones are the best for you? Here is a look at the best kind of accessories which are a must-have.

#1. Belts

leather belt

A belt can turn a simple outfit into a classic look. For instance, if you wear a belt over a dress or blouse, it will accentuate the waist. You can pair a wide or a slim strap with any of your clothes which you feel are unflattering. But it is without a doubt that slim belts go hand in hand with high waist pants.

#2. Studs

Studs will never go out of style. You can grace any occasion when you wear them. If you have a hard time choosing a pair of earrings, then wear studs. They tend to give your outfit a timeless touch. No wonder they are perfect for all ages.

#3. A pair of flats

distressed jeans and flats

Every woman’s shoe closet should have at least one pair of flats. They are super comfortable, especially when you are done wearing your stilettos. You can choose neutral colors such as black and cream for your flats since they can pair with any outfit. Also, remember that you can have fun with your flats they don’t have to be dull and ‘flat.’

#4. A handbag

There are some women and also men who like to collect purses. It doesn’t have to be a designer bag, but a fashionable handbag is a must-have accessory. You can keep your items such as makeup, wallet, and your daily essentials when you are on the move.  Big brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Gucci have time immemorial designed luxury bags. If you got spare cash, get yourself a designer bag because it will make a huge fashion statement.

#5. A pair of sunglasses

girl wearing sunglasses

Sunglasses can add drama or mystery to your outfit. Also, they are an excellent accessory to hide eye bags.  Always remember to choose a pair of sunglasses depending on your facial shape.

Which one of these do you think will go the best on you? Let us know below.


