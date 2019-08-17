Are you making the right statement with your clothes? Everyone knows that girls are a bit more conscious about what they wear than boys. Almost every girl has a trick up their sleeve when it comes to their clothes. It’s like when you play in an online casino – you try playing in the best casino apps simply because they offer more rewards.

Here is a look at a few clothing tips and tricks that makes life a bit more easier for a girl.

#1. Tucking your jeans in your boots

If you are not a skinny jeans kind of girl, then I am sure you regularly face fat ankles. It is especially unflattering when you are wearing boots. Also, it becomes hard to zip your shoes. However, you can tuck your jeans by folding the ankles of your jeans and wearing socks on them. These will reduce the risk of fat ankles.

#2. Match your outfits

If you want to be a fashionista, then follow these simple rule; pair tights with loose and pair stripes with plains. If you learn to match your outfits, you will always look stylish.

#3. Belt it

If you are looking to accentuate your waist to look slimmer, then use a belt. This is one trick that comes in handy if you want to show off your curves. Also, a belt can transform an average outfit into something incredible.

#4. Wear comfortable innerwear

You should invest in comfortable underwear, which makes you feel good. The wrong type of innerwear can ruin not only your outfit but also your moods. Also, choose the right kind of innerwear when wearing white like seamless ones.

#5. Don’t forget accessories

Accessories play a vital part in fashion. You can make a bold statement by wearing a watch or a pair of earrings.

#6. Get the Little Black Dress

Every girl should own an LBD in their closet. You can wear black for any event since it is a versatile color.

#7. Wear with confidence

It does not matter if you are wearing a dress or leggings as long as you have confidence you are right. Always make sure that each apparel you wear, you feel pleasant and comfortable in it; this will help boost your confidence.

#8. Put on proper makeup

There are various makeup tutorials which you will come across. However, ensure that you wear the right kind of makeup, which is part of your outfit. You can wear nudes during the day and go bold at night.