Featured Posts

pastel manicure
The Best Pastel Nail Polish Colours For Spring
As seen in the local flower shops and ice-cream stores, laydylike sheer pastels reign supreme this spring. They epitomize femininity and project the fresh romanticism of young love. Add a touch of flair to your nails thanks to these refreshing pastel nail colours for spring.
View Post
spring fashion woman
Dreamy Pastel Outfit Ideas To Get You Excited For Spring
Elegant and flattering pastels are one of spring's biggest fashion trends. On-trend shades of baby pink, soft green, pastel blue, and sorbet yellow were used prominently on the Prada, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton's catwalks. So, are you passionate for pastels?
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
To top
17 Aug

Clothing Tips & Tricks Every Girl Should Know

by Gabi
Fashion
violet haired woman in a leather jacket

Are you making the right statement with your clothes? Everyone knows that girls are a bit more conscious about what they wear than boys. Almost every girl has a trick up their sleeve when it comes to their clothes. It’s like when you play in an online casino – you try playing in the best casino apps simply because they offer more rewards.

Here is a look at a few clothing tips and tricks that makes life a bit more easier for a girl.

#1. Tucking your jeans in your boots

If you are not a skinny jeans kind of girl, then I am sure you regularly face fat ankles. It is especially unflattering when you are wearing boots. Also, it becomes hard to zip your shoes.  However, you can tuck your jeans by folding the ankles of your jeans and wearing socks on them. These will reduce the risk of fat ankles.

#2. Match your outfits

casual spring fashion

If you want to be a fashionista, then follow these simple rule; pair tights with loose and pair stripes with plains. If you learn to match your outfits, you will always look stylish.

#3. Belt it

If you are looking to accentuate your waist to look slimmer, then use a belt. This is one trick that comes in handy if you want to show off your curves. Also, a belt can transform an average outfit into something incredible.

#4. Wear comfortable innerwear

woman in a beautiful lingerie

 You should invest in comfortable underwear, which makes you feel good. The wrong type of innerwear can ruin not only your outfit but also your moods. Also, choose the right kind of innerwear when wearing white like seamless ones.

#5. Don’t forget accessories

Accessories play a vital part in fashion. You can make a bold statement by wearing a watch or a pair of earrings.

#6. Get the Little Black Dress

fashionable woman in a black lace dress

Every girl should own an LBD in their closet. You can wear black for any event since it is a versatile color.

#7. Wear with confidence

It does not matter if you are wearing a dress or leggings as long as you have confidence you are right. Always make sure that each apparel you wear, you feel pleasant and comfortable in it; this will help boost your confidence.

#8. Put on proper makeup

woman using some lipstick

There are various makeup tutorials which you will come across. However, ensure that you wear the right kind of makeup, which is part of your outfit. You can wear nudes during the day and go bold at night.


Related Posts

  • How to Style Floral Dresses for BridesmaidsHow to Style Floral Dresses for BridesmaidsNot sure how to style a floral bridesmaid dress? Unsure if the trend will work for your ? Don't worry, we’re here to help. Here are our top tips on how to work florals into your bridesmaid dresses and your theme. Posted in Fashion
  • Tips For Looking Fashionable On a BudgetTips For Looking Fashionable On a BudgetFashion can be expensive, especially if you are looking to keep up with the ever-changing trends.  However, you do not need to break the bank so that you can seem like a fashionista. You need to shop smart. Here are a few tips to looking fashionable on a budget. Posted in Fashion
  • Ten Wedding Planning Apps Every Bride-to-be NeedsTen Wedding Planning Apps Every Bride-to-be NeedsPlanning for a wedding can be exciting and at the same time, overwhelming. It can take a toll on a bride who wants everything to be perfect on her wedding day. However, thanks to technology planning has been made easier with these ten apps. Posted in Fashion
  • Top Styling Tricks to Steal From the Fashion WeekTop Styling Tricks to Steal From the Fashion WeekFashion shows you the inside of a person. And you can actually tell what their mood is just by looking at what they are wearing. Here are some fashion tips to make sure people don’t get the wrong picture of you simply because of a bad dressing. Posted in Fashion
  • 10 Preppy Outfit Ideas for New Year’s Eve10 Preppy Outfit Ideas for New Year’s EveIf you’re in for a preppy night of celebration, there’s no need to stress when deciding what outfit will turn heads. Take a look at the following list of preppy outfit ideas for New Year’s Eve to say goodbye to 2018 in style. Posted in Fashion
  • Mind-Blowing Tips On How to Dress To KillMind-Blowing Tips On How to Dress To KillBack in the day for one to dress to kill it would mean the lady in red and the man in a tuxedo has done the most in terms of looking good. These odds have changed, many fashion trends have come and gone and now it goes down to what one feels comfortable in. Read about how you can still […] Posted in Shopping
Previous post
What Are The Best Kind Of Accessories?
Next post
Ten Wedding Planning Apps Every Bride-to-be Needs
You might also like
woman in black ankle boots
Tips For Looking Fashionable On a Budget
2019-08-19
bride pictured before wedding
Ten Wedding Planning Apps Every Bride-to-be Needs
2019-08-18
woman in a fur cape
Class and Elegance in a Package: The Fur Cape
2019-07-29
Follow Me On Instagram
Tips For Looking Fashionable On a Budget check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
Ten Wedding Planning Apps Every Bride-to-be Needs check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
Clothing Tips & Tricks Every Girl Should Know check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
What Are The Best Kind Of Accessories? check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
The Best Mattresses for Shopping Online check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
Degustacja win austriackich - Riesling i Gewurztraminer @winemorekrakow #wine #wine🍷 #wines #winery #winewinewine #winestagram #winetasting #winelover #winelovers🍷 #winetime #sommelier #sommeliers #riesling #gewurztraminer #kraków #krakówplaces #potd📷 #potd #cheese #yummy #fridaynight #fridayfun #friday
Happy Birthday Geri Halliwell 😍😍😍 @therealgerihalliwell #gerihalliwell #geri #gerihorner #spiceworld #spiceworld2019 #spicegirlsforever #spiceupyourlife #spicegirls #gingerspice #spiceofficial #liveshow #livemusic #girlpower
This site uses cookies Find out more