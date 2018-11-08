Just because it is cold out does not mean you need to look boring! Want to know how to stay warm and stylish during winter? Have a look at the best 2016 outerwear styles including blanket coats, capes and shearling. Always dress for the weather and when it’s really cold, wear an oversized scarf and a slouchy beanie.

Ponchos and capes

Capes and ponchos have been a huge trend this year and thanks to a wide variety of choice, they are featured as one of the best examples of outerwear and a knitwear. If you were ever wondering what is the difference between capes and ponchos, I recommend this article: Capes versus Ponchos. If you ask me, I will say two things: hood is a sure sign of a cape and poncho comes from indigenous cultures of South and Central America.

Winter is a great time to indulge in a sumptuous swingy poncho. This dramatic and effortless style is ideal for layering. Designers have showcased many different poncho styles, such as knit, blanket-inspired and even leather. Which one will you choose?

What better trend to end the year with than the ultimate fashion symbol of female empowerment – the cape? This cozy and luxurious coat finishes every wintery outfit on a luxurious note. Capes can be paired with everything you like from dresses to denim.

As seen at: Barbara Bui, Rick Owens, Elie Saab

Blanket coats

Blanket coats have been all the rage. They are a high-style alternative to the classic coat which lets you channel the elegant look of country living at the same time. The new cover up takes inspiration from the traditional equestrian blanket. Burberry’s Christopher Bailey enfolded the world’s best models in personally monogrammed blanket wraps as the show finale. Also, at Christian Dior the coats were folded over the models arms resembling blankets. Even Roberto Cavalli known for his love to lavish Italian design threw some extraordinary monochrome blankets over his models.

As seen at: Burberry, Roberto Cavalli, Christian Dior

Shearling coats

Another dramatic and effortless way to cover up this winter. The most beautiful shearling coats from Winter runways have been heavily inspired with Afghan coats beloved of hippies in the 70’s (see Etro). With rich embroidery and shearling adorning the edges, sheepskin coats keep you warm and bold.

As seen at: Etro, Prada, Burberry