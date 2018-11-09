The Swarovski watch designs are stylish, yet still classic and timeless, and they are known for their enduring quality and up-to-the-minute styling. Along with beautiful dials, they have several different strap styles. Check out some of the styles which caught my eye:

Swarovski Crystal Citra Black Dial Bracelet Watch

The striking glamour of the Swarovski Sphere watch comes from its refined mix of black and silver tones. The dial features a black sunray pattern with date indicator and a Swan logo at 12 o clock. The beautiful stainless steel bracelet gives this timepiece a regal, polished look.

Swarovski Crystal Crystalline Silver Dial White Strap Watch

This fashionable Swarovski Crystalline watch seduces with approximately 800 clear crystals that fill the rounded case. The strap comes in different colours including black, white and red to make the perfect match to your outfits. This timepiece has a unique and stylish design and each colour gives the watch a whole new feel and look.

Swarovski Crystal Elis Ladies Silver Dial Bracelet Watch

The sparkle and shine of clear crystal mesh strap and 8 hand-applied Swarovski crystal hour markers on a luminous silver coloured dial give the Elis watch its classic feminine beauty. The fabulous dress watch boasts an understated glamour and that makes it the special occasion accessory for yourself.

Swarovski Crystal Citra Crystal White Dial White Strap Watch

Another Swarovski Citra watch that combines glamour and functionality. A date calendar feature helps keep your day on-track, while the precision of quartz movement guarantees splash resistance. The round stainless steel case, set with clear crystals in a steel bezel adds style and makes this timepiece a unique accessory.