Featured Posts

Ralph Lauren turtleneck
New Ways to Style a Turtleneck
Cozy and chic, a simple turtleneck is a luxe sweater weather staple. Although every woman has at least one turtleneck in her wardrobe and certainly knows how to wear it, a turtleneck has undergone a major fashion update.
View Post
girl wearing plaid scarf
6 Ways To Wear Your Favourite Plaid
Since plaid is a must-have pattern for cold-weather styles, it is no surprise this fall season it gets a fashionable upgrade. Rooted in the classics, the plaid will satisfy fans of heritage-style clothing, outdoor enthusiasts and sophisticated ladies alike.
View Post
woman in a trench coat
Trench Coats That Save The Day
If there is one item a woman cannot live without in spring, it is a basic, functional, and well-tailored trench coat. During the tricky trans-seasonal months, the trench coat saves the day, especially when it is windy or rainy.
View Post
To top
9 Nov

Classic and Timeless Crystal Swarovski Watches

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
watch for a woman

The watch designs are stylish, yet still classic and timeless, and they are known for their enduring quality and up-to-the-minute styling. Along with beautiful dials, they have several different strap styles. Check out some of the styles which caught my eye:

Swarovski Crystal Citra Black Dial Bracelet Watch

Swarovski Crystal Citra Black Watch

Swarovski Crystal Citra Black Watch

The striking glamour of the Swarovski Sphere watch comes from its refined mix of black and silver tones. The dial features a black sunray pattern with date indicator and a Swan logo at 12 o clock. The beautiful stainless steel bracelet gives this timepiece a regal, polished look.

Swarovski Crystal Crystalline Silver Dial White Strap Watch

Swarovski Crystal Crystalline Dress Watch

Swarovski Crystal Crystalline White Strap Watch

This fashionable Swarovski Crystalline watch seduces with approximately 800 clear crystals that fill the rounded case. The strap comes in different colours including black, white and red to make the perfect match to your outfits. This timepiece has a unique and stylish design and each colour gives the watch a whole new feel and look.

Swarovski Crystal Elis Ladies Silver Dial Bracelet Watch

Swarovski Crystal Elis Dress Watch

Swarovski Crystal Elis Silver Dial Bracelet Watch

The sparkle and shine of clear crystal mesh strap and 8 hand-applied Swarovski crystal hour markers on a luminous silver coloured dial give the Elis watch its classic feminine beauty. The fabulous dress watch boasts an understated glamour and that makes it the special occasion accessory for yourself.

Swarovski Crystal Citra Crystal White Dial White Strap Watch

Swarovski Crystal Citra White Dial Watch

Swarovski Crystal Citra White Dial Watch

Another Swarovski Citra watch that combines glamour and functionality. A date calendar feature helps keep your day on-track, while the precision of quartz movement guarantees splash resistance. The round stainless steel case, set with clear crystals in a steel bezel adds style and makes this timepiece a unique accessory.


Related Posts

Previous post
10 Chicest Outerwear Essentials We Can’t Wait To Cozy Up In
Next post
Menswear For Women Back In Full Force
You might also like
summer girl with necklaces
Daring Jewellery For Spring: Chokers and Cuffs
2018-06-30
bride in a wedding gown
Perfect Bridal Accessories: Lingerie and Jewellery
2018-01-10
pearl ring
The Power of Fine Jewellery: Luxury Pearl Rings
2017-12-28
This site uses cookies Find out more