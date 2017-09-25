Whether you like it or no, the cool weather is around the corner. It is time to start thinking of the style you want to rock this Fall/Winter and the cute scarves and boots you want to buy. The good news is that Fall is the best season for fashion because it is the time to master layers, jewel colours and bold accessories. Let’s talk about the fall/winter must have items for your wardrobe. Here is some inspiration for you.

What To Wear In Late September/Early October?

Trench, Sweater, Jeans, Wedges, Fedora

The weather is capricious and it changes so fast that you need to wear many thin layers to stay warm. However, thin layers mean that you can still wear clothes from your summer wardrobe! Remember, the idea of wearing layers is to remove them when it is warm to prevent overheating or add them when the weather gets colder.

Although it is still warm in many parts of the world, it is advisable to wear a lightweight jacket, a vest or a trench coat. I especially suggest that you choose a trench which helps you look stylish and weather-appropriate. Style it with blogger’s favourite fedora to get the fashion-forward look of the season. Classic trench and posh hat will add a chic touch to off-duty denim and wedge booties. This is how fashionistas pull off their looks during the tricky trans-seasonal months.

What To Wear In Mid October-November?

Coat, Sweater, Dress, Belt, Ankle Boots, Scarf

The weather is getting chilly which calls for the thicker layers. This is why many fashionistas choose warm sweaters and the sweater dress is the most ladylike choice. It pairs well with thights and ankle boots and always looks great with a skinny belt that accentuates waist.

Most people are starting to wear coats, be it leather, wool or any other material suitable for fall outerwear. There are a lot of great outfit ideas featuring coat trends for 2014 so I bet you will choose the best piece for yourself. Also, the scarf. Nothing says chillier temperatures like a scarf! This is a kind of accessory that has that magical power needed to cheer up even the most common fall/winter look.

What To Wear In December-February?

Cape, Cardigan, Knee High Boots, Beanie

Temperatures are plummeting around the globe and fashionistas are looking to find the chicest way to keep warm. Do you find it hard to bundle up in winter and still look fabulous? You do not have to sacrifice style for comfort as there are a lot of outfit ideas and beautiful pieces to wear this winter.

Let’s start with the cape. Capes are a timeless classic that Burberry is once again calling on to ensure we all stay stylish. Fall fashion leans back to 60s mod inspiration and ladylike knee high boots take from that time. What you should already have in your wardrobe is a long cardigan paired for instance with a coloured denim. Never underestimate the power of fall winter accessories – a beanie will give a fashion-forward touch to this look.