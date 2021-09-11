No Aussie is truly ready for the summer season until they have found the right pair of sunnies. And with the vast collection available at Le Specs Sunglasses – Australia, the options are endless. So the question remains – just how exactly do you go about deciding on the perfect pair?

Naturally, protecting your eyes from the harsh rays of the sun is the number one priority, but by no means does this mean that you have to compromise on style. With our sunnies, you get comfort, protection, and fashion all in one stunning pair!

To bring you one step closer to the perfect, head-turning summer look, we’ve put together this handy dandy official guide to finding the right pair of Le Specs sunglasses for you.

About Le Specs

Le Specs has been serving us bold and innovative looks at affordable prices since the year 1979. Throughout the years, they have developed a loyal international cult following, with their products available in retail stores in over 90 countries. A true viral trendsetter in the global fashion market, Le Specs is a fashion favourite of some of the most influential celebrities today, including Beyonce, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga.

While Le Specs offers a huge range of styles that keeps you looking chic and trendy at all times, when you buy a pair of Le Specs, you are buying true and uncontested quality. Some of the famous brand’s remarkable design features include:

● Polycarbonate Frames and Lenses – these make your sunglasses scratch-resistant, shatterproof, and lightweight

● Sturdy Frames – designed to last with flexibility and extreme comfort

● Spring Hinges – allow a huge range of movement, at the same time ensuring a secure fit

● Adjustable Nose Pads – provides a tailored fit for utmost comfort

● Signature Branding – the famous Le Specs branding is subtle yet instantly recognisable

Moreover, each pair is meticulously hand-polished and crafted with unique, protective lenses that filter out UV rays and blue lights to reduce eye strain. We guarantee that all Le Specs sunglasses are put through rigorous tests to ensure they meet, or even exceed, international safety and quality standards. Aside from being fashion-forward and youth-driven, Le Specs also cares about its customers’ safety and comfort.

That being said, there is a perfect pair of Le Specs for each individual; it’s just a matter of figuring out which one you’re looking for.

Which Style is Best for You?

The Classic

Le Specs is an undeniable pioneer in creating timeless, elegant sunglasses that won’t break the bank. Constantly reinventing our favourite classic shapes, Le Specs never fails to bring an unmistakable twist to an already iconic style. If you’re interested in a look that revisits the never-ending allure of vintage fashion, you might want to check out such models as the Master Tamers or the Bandwagon.

Mid-Century Modern

The mid-century modern design represents more than just the glitz and glamour of the flower power era – it’s a way of life. And what better way to express peace, love, and independence than with our sunnies? Le Specs houses an exciting selection of lens colours and shapes, all for you to put the finishing touch on a modern-day hippie look. Give your outfit a snazzy touch with a pair like the Unreal model in Toffee Tort Grey Green or the fabulous Air Heart!

Fun and Supersized

Oversized sunnies are always fun, lovable, and will never, ever get old. And the best part about them is that they suit every face shape! Not to mention, the extra coverage gives you the added benefit of more skin and eye protection. Whether you’re after oversized rectangular, round, or square styles, Le Specs has got something for you. Some of our favorites are the Liar Liar and Athena models.

Hip and Fashion-Forward

This style choice is a little bit on the bolder side, but if you want to make a statement, then a radical, futuristic design is the way to go. With beautiful geometric shapes, this sunnies style simply screams cool and cutting edge. Le Specs’ vast collection of contemporary sunglasses are defined by their dynamic silhouettes and strong colourways, as you will see in pairs such as Dirty Magic and No Biggie. These pairs are striking enough that they stand out on their own, but not too much that they will overpower the rest of your aesthetic.

Finding a pair of sunnies that best suits your needs can be tricky. But rest assured, with the extensive range of stylish and premium sunglasses that Le Specs offers, you are sure to find a model that not piques your fancy, but also gives you the absolute most in comfort and protection. Take your time to pick out the Le Specs sunglasses of your dreams!