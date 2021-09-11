Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
11 Sep

Your Official 2021 Guide to Le Specs: How to Choose the Right Pair

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
girl wearing sunglasses

No Aussie is truly ready for the summer season until they have found the right pair of sunnies. And with the vast collection available at Le Specs Sunglasses – Australia, the options are endless. So the question remains – just how exactly do you go about deciding on the perfect pair?

Naturally, protecting your eyes from the harsh rays of the sun is the number one priority, but by no means does this mean that you have to compromise on style. With our sunnies, you get comfort, protection, and all in one stunning pair!

To bring you one step closer to the perfect, head-turning summer look, we’ve put together this handy dandy official guide to finding the right pair of Le Specs for you.

About Le Specs

summer sunglasses

Le Specs has been serving us bold and innovative looks at affordable prices since the year 1979. Throughout the years, they have developed a loyal international cult following, with their products available in retail stores in over 90 countries. A true viral trendsetter in the global fashion market, Le Specs is a fashion favourite of some of the most influential celebrities today, including Beyonce, , and .

While Le Specs offers a huge range of styles that keeps you looking chic and trendy at all times, when you buy a pair of Le Specs, you are buying true and uncontested quality. Some of the famous brand’s remarkable design features include:

Polycarbonate Frames and Lenses – these make your sunglasses scratch-resistant, shatterproof, and lightweight
Sturdy Frames – designed to last with flexibility and extreme comfort
Spring Hinges – allow a huge range of movement, at the same time ensuring a secure fit
Adjustable Nose Pads – provides a tailored fit for utmost comfort
Signature Branding – the famous Le Specs branding is subtle yet instantly recognisable

Moreover, each pair is meticulously hand-polished and crafted with unique, protective lenses that filter out UV rays and blue lights to reduce eye strain. We guarantee that all Le Specs sunglasses are put through rigorous tests to ensure they meet, or even exceed, international safety and quality standards. Aside from being fashion-forward and youth-driven, Le Specs also cares about its customers’ safety and comfort.

That being said, there is a perfect pair of Le Specs for each individual; it’s just a matter of figuring out which one you’re looking for.

Which Style is Best for You?

rounded sunglasses for women

The Classic

Le Specs is an undeniable pioneer in creating timeless, elegant sunglasses that won’t break the bank. Constantly reinventing our favourite classic shapes, Le Specs never fails to bring an unmistakable twist to an already iconic style. If you’re interested in a look that revisits the never-ending of vintage fashion, you might want to check out such models as the Master Tamers or the Bandwagon.

Mid-Century Modern

The mid-century modern design represents more than just the glitz and glamour of the flower power era – it’s a way of life. And what better way to express peace, , and independence than with our sunnies? Le Specs houses an exciting selection of lens colours and shapes, all for you to put the finishing touch on a modern-day hippie look. Give your outfit a snazzy touch with a pair like the Unreal model in Toffee Tort Grey Green or the fabulous Air Heart!

Fun and Supersized

Oversized sunnies are always fun, lovable, and will never, ever get old. And the best part about them is that they suit every face shape! Not to mention, the extra coverage gives you the added benefit of more skin and eye protection. Whether you’re after oversized rectangular, round, or square styles, Le Specs has got something for you. Some of our favorites are the Liar Liar and Athena models.

Hip and Fashion-Forward

boho hair photo

This style choice is a little bit on the bolder side, but if you want to make a statement, then a radical, futuristic design is the way to go. With beautiful geometric shapes, this sunnies style simply screams cool and cutting edge. Le Specs’ vast collection of contemporary sunglasses are defined by their dynamic silhouettes and strong colourways, as you will see in pairs such as Dirty Magic and No Biggie. These pairs are striking enough that they stand out on their own, but not too much that they will overpower the rest of your aesthetic.

Finding a pair of sunnies that best suits your needs can be tricky. But rest assured, with the extensive range of stylish and premium sunglasses that Le Specs offers, you are sure to find a model that not piques your fancy, but also gives you the absolute most in comfort and protection. Take your time to pick out the Le Specs sunglasses of your dreams!

Related Posts

  • The How-To Guide to Nonsurgical MicrodermabrasionThe How-To Guide to Nonsurgical MicrodermabrasionMicrodermabrasion is a non-surgical, minimally invasive procedure that renews overall skin tone and texture. It penetrates both the dermis which is deep layer of skin and epidermis which the outer layer of skin. Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • Top Men’s Fashion Trends You Need To Know In 2020Top Men’s Fashion Trends You Need To Know In 2020We know that the fashion industry has not really been the same this whole year. However, it doesn't really mean that you cannot look good. Most people consider fashion as a womanly practice and find a neutral suit or a solid color clothing set enough as men's fashion, but careful […] Posted in Fashion Trends
  • Bring the Spa to You with a Home Spa DayBring the Spa to You with a Home Spa DayHaving to stay at home is not only tough on our mental health but on our bodies too. If you’re craving a day of pampering, why not bring the spa to you? With a few simple steps, you can create a luxurious spa day and enjoy it all from the comfort of your own home. Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • How to Create the Perfect Wardrobe For Tween GirlsHow to Create the Perfect Wardrobe For Tween GirlsStyling up a tween progressing into adolescence can be a challenging task. The huge influence of social media and the early exposure of this generation to technology often leads to parents questioning their day-to-day decisions. Creating the perfect wardrobe for your tween might not […] Posted in Fashion
  • Men’s Guide To Dressing For Your Body TypeMen’s Guide To Dressing For Your Body TypeCelebrities usually wear dashing outfits and are oftentimes ready to kill a red carpet entrance. But when you try to imitate their style and look in the mirror, you may not look exactly like them. We’re not all built the same. And chances are you won’t have the same body type as any […] Posted in Fashion
  • How to Learn to Walk in HeelsHow to Learn to Walk in HeelsWhen allegedly said, "Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world," we were fairly certain that she was talking about heels. Accordingly, we have placed the secrets to walking in heels the right way, in addition to a fresh selection of our favorite heel […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
Previous post
How to Create the Perfect Wardrobe For Tween Girls
Next post
Everything You Need to Know About One Of Australia’s Oldest Races: The Metropolitan
You might also like
engagement ring couple
Why Diamond Rings Are Still Top Of Our Engagement Agenda
2021-06-23
gold chain
The Stylish and Classy Nature of Gold Chains for Men
2021-05-27
Nike Air Jordan Sneakers
4 Timeless Features Of The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Light Fusion Red
2021-05-11
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)