Top 5 Michael Kors Bags to Start Your Designer Handbag Collection

Time to throw out that old bag you lugged around so many seasons, and update your style with what is trending in fashion world for years. We have got fringe bags in cool shapes, totes with lace detail, studs and spikes, but what makes a worthwhile investment? “It” bags come and go every season.

Luxury bags make your life more pleasant, make you dream, give you confidence, and show your neighbors you’re doing well. Karl Lagerfeld

Ladies, if you want to carry around everything you need at work or at play in stylish elegance, check out these bags. produces a variety of considered high-end retail for trendy fashionistas. There are dozens of Kors on the market, but some are much more popular than others. Most of this designer’s bags use quality Saffiano leather in a variety of colours ranging from understated black, navy and brown to eye-catching pastels and more statement-making colours.

Available on House of Fraser, these top five Michael Kors handbags that are worth investing in.

Michael Kors Selma Satchel

Michael Kors Black Selma Satchel

Fashion and function merge in a hand-held style of a Selma satchel. Selma combines functionality and femininity – these are major reasons why top handle bags have been on the fashion scene for several decades, evoking the authentic feel of ladylike 1950s. This unique, spacious satchel adds contemporary edge to every ensemble. With a sleek silhouette and oversized drop handles it is perfect for carrying all essentials while running the office.

Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Travel Tote

Michael Kors Blue Jet Set Tote

The Jet Set tote is one of the most popular with the crowds. It comes in a variety of colours and styles, including a chain strap shopper. Perfect for shopping and running errands, it features super long top handles for easy carrying, plenty of pockets for storage and is made of signature Saffiano leather. Jet Set tote is, by definition, the ticket for travel-ready style. Just pack your travel essentials and you are ready to go.

Michael Kors Mercer Large Tote Bag

Michael Kors Green Mercer Tote

Another beauty comes from Michael Kors Studio collection. Mercer is an eye-catching carryall crafted from bonded leather for an exceptionally lightweight feel. A logo lock charm and a signature logo print accents the front. Mercer has the crossbody silhouette that leaves you hand-free and a leather-lined interior with a middle zip compartment. How cool is that?

Michael Kors Bedford cross body bag

Michael Kors Tan Bedford Crossbody Bag

Keep your trinkets close in a trend-setting Bedford handbag. The adjustable buckled strap make this bag type a hands-free, travel-ready accessory designed for women on-the-go. Easy, light, only the essentials and perfect for nights on the town. Another big bonus: no more hurting your back and shoulders.

Michael Kors Savannah large tote bag

Michael Kors Lilac Savannah Tote

Rounded top-handle carryalls are sophisticated and functional. The Savannah bag is sleek and structured, hand crafted and hand polished to perfection. Its minimalist look, no-fuss single buckle and clean lines make this bag wonderfully versatile. An abundance of pockets keeps your essentials organized, while rich Saffiano leather gives it a luxe look.

About Author

Gabi

29-year-old fashionista from Poland and the owner of Fashion Allure. Always looking for the latest in fashion trends, clothing, accessories and celebrity fashion.

