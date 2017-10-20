Home  /  Summer Fashion  /  3 Cute Bikinis That Will Make Your Instagram Pop
3 Cute Bikinis That Will Make Your Instagram Pop

Gottex Brigid bikini

Instagram’s been a genuine game changer for those of us who want to look stunning on the beach, thanks to accounts that are serving up constant inspiration. There are tons of bikinis you could buy online but if you are looking for something special you could rock on Insta, you should visit UKswimwear. This is where we have found 3 incredibly chic bikinis that will make you feel body-confident at the beach.

Gottex Silver Brigid Bikini

Gottex Brigid Bikini

Known for luxury and high-end design, Gottex is an iconic luxury swimwear brand. Although it was established in 1956, Gottex designers never lose track of the latest trends. This beautiful Brigid bikini is named to honour the goddess of poetry, arts and crafts. Styled in black animal pattern against the bold hot pink background it proves that a woman who chooses it is both sensual and dangerous.

Watercult Future Folk Halter Neck Bikini

Designers use a lot of bohemian inspiration in their designs. It also applies to and this Future Folk bikini from Watercult is no exception. Future Folk by Watercult mixes classic 1960s inspired style thanks to geometric dimension with 21st Century futuristic colours and laser prints. The Watercult bikini features a halter neck and lightly padded cups for a natural look.

Feraud Brushstroke Bandeau Bikini

Feraud-Brushstroke bikini

When it comes to fashion, France has the pick of It Girls. They have the simplicity and elegance and they achieve it in such an effortess way. The question is, what would the It Girl wear to the beach? Feraud for sure. The Brushstroke bikini is a modern art masterpiece. Like gazing into the waters of the ocean, colours of the abstract print get darker in the front and lighter in the back.

Which bikini is your favourite? Have your say in the comments.


