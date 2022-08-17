When it comes to adding a little sass to your swimwear game, there’s nothing better option than opting for cut-out one-piece swimsuits that beautifully show off your curves. Just add water to this suit, and you’ll have a winning beach combination.
Take the plunge in an array of monokini styles, from a side cut-out swimsuit to the statement glitter monokinis. Or make a peek-a-boo in the middle with one of the totally on-point monokinis that guarantee to turn heads at a pool party. For the safe players, a classic black cut-out bathing suit can bring the desired dramatic look, and on top of that, you can reach for season after season.
Or cash in on the current with shimmery edit of the cut-out one-piece bathing suit in this season’s latest textures and colour hues. For head-turning glam, you can add some layered necklaces and throw a floor-skimming chiffon kimono over a cut-out bikini.
Although it’s still spring, it’s high time we thought about preparing for lying on the beach and soaking up the sun. So the question is, how to do it fashionably and according to the runway trends? Fashion designers gave us the answer with the beautiful one pieces and bikinis presented during the Miami Fashion Week Swim. The most notorious one is a cut-out one-piece aka monokini swimsuit.
With such a great deal of ‘unexpected’ flesh of skin, you can be sure a cut-out swimsuit will help you stand out on the beach.
Types of a cut-out swimsuit
There are quite a few options to choose from.
- one piece with baring side cut-outs aka monokini swimsuit
- peek-a-boo one piece with a cut-away detail between your breasts
- sexy one piece with a deep V-neckline
The cut-out swimsuits are seriously having a moment, and we are going to heart eyes over these 2022 glam swimsuits that’ll have your holiday look on point. From the cut-out bikini top to the essential monokini swimsuit and every style in between, whichever design you choose, cut-out one-pieces are sure to have all eyes on you this summer.
