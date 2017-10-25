There’s simply no denying that, no matter where you are in the world, fashion is an integral part of the culture. In Europe in particular, fashion has been a way of expressing who a person is, and has been that way for decades. Designer, high street or DIY, the fashion we see on a daily basis is something to be admired, but you can find the true spectacles at the worlds many fashion events – a good chunk of which can be found in Europe. But what are the best fashion shows in Europe? Should you really dig out your passport and arrange your European health card renewal just to go and see them? You’ll have to read on to find out!

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week was the UK’s answer to the other big fashion weeks already taking the world by storm. The last of the ‘Big Four’ fashion weeks to come into fruition, LFW certainly didn’t leave anything to chance. This vibrant and ground-breaking fashion week was huge from the get-go, with plenty of household names such as Betty Jackson, John Galliano and more taking part in the week’s many catwalks. A range of designers from the likes of Stella McCartney, to Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood have also paraded their designs in the UK capital during fashion week, and there have been plenty of memorable moments to catapult this fashion week to its ‘big four’ position. In 1993, Naomi Campbell went bare-chested to model Philip Treacy, in 1995 Stella McCartney’s debut collection completely sold out while she was still just a student designer and in 1997 the world was sent into even more shock. Sophie Dahl modelled for Laine Keogh, but what truly shook everyone up about her walk? Shock horror, she was size 14.

Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week is inescapably a high-end affair. Models are sent waltzing down the catwalk in Dior, Galliano, Givenchy, Jean Paul Gaultier, Louis Vuitton and more big names in a true celebration of French fashion and haute couture. Paris Fashion Week was actually encouraged into fruition by WWI. US Vogue editor-in-chief Edna Woolman Chase encouraged designers to create clothes and display them throughout a charity event that would be attended by wealthy women during the war. This event was highly successful and only served to pave the way for the further success that was to come! While Paris Fashion Week wasn’t officially put in place until 1973, this event and the new rules for haute couture houses surrounding their showing of collections to the press are considered to be the first foundations set for this popular, luxury event.

Milan Fashion Week

Despite how big as Milan Fashion Week is in the industry today, the first Italian fashion week wasn’t actually held in Milan at all. In 1951, the first unofficial fashion week was held in the home of Giovanni Battista Giorgini in his home in Florence. He wanted to give value to Italian fashion, and give value to it he did. This event was a success, and ‘Fashion Week’ was inaugurated in 1958, before being moved to Milan via Roma in the 1970’s. Big Italian designers from Fendi, to Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani and plenty more have all exhibited at Milan Fashion Week, and with public spaces all over the city turning into catwalks it’s impossible to avoid the buzz surrounding the event. While the shows are usually invite-only, the after parties are often open to all, but don’t forget to pre-register before you go!